CHARLOTTE, NC (May 2) – Southeast race fans are in for a treat Friday night at Caraway Speedway as the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) South Super Late Models and NASCAR Whelen All-American Series compete in a full evening of racing action. The Caraway 125 will see the South’s original Super Late Models return for race five of the 2017 season on Friday night at Caraway, along with the NASCAR Late Model Stocks, Limited Late Models, Chargers, and Mini Stocks.

Sanford, NC’s Jody Measamer is a driver that knows Caraway Speedway well. Measamer grew up working on the cars of legendary short tracker racer, Tom Usry, at Caraway and other tracks throughout the Carolinas. Eventually, Measamer took his place behind the wheel at Caraway Speedway and it has been very good to him throughout his racing career.

“Caraway is a tough place,” says Measamer, driver of the Solid Rock Carriers/CRF Chassis Chevrolet #98. “It’s where I won my first car race and championship in a 4-Cylinder Modified. “It’s also the place where I won my first Supertruck race and I’ve been fortunate to win a lot of truck races at Caraway.”

Measamer has come to Caraway with PASS with equally high expectations the last two years. In 2015, he was involved in an incident on lap one that saw him get into the wall. Despite heavy damage, Measamer’s crew worked on the car throughout the race, making multiple pit stops, still soldiering home to a third place finish. Last year, he ran up front all night long and finished fourth. Needless to say, hopes are again high for Friday night as Measamer seeks his first career PASS South Super Late Model victory.

“I look forward to going back to Caraway, we’ve had several good runs the last few years there and led a lot of laps too,” said Measamer. “Caraway is a unique place because both ends of the track are different and to make a good lap you have to hit turns one and two just right or it will kill your whole lap. When you do get off turn two correctly, you carry a lot of speed down the backstretch.”

While Measamer will be seeking his first victory, PASS South points leader, Matt Craig, will be looking for his third of 2017. Craig came from two laps down last year to score his first career PASS South win at Caraway. Fellow former PASS South champions, Tate Fogleman and Tyler Church, will be looking for their first wins of the season at Caraway. Tanner Thorson, Kodie Conner, and defending Derby winner, Christian Eckes, will each be looking for their first PASS wins. New England driver Dave Farrington, Jr. will be busy this weekend competing at Caraway on Friday and Star Speedway in New Hampshire on Saturday. British Columbia’s Sarah Cornett-Ching returns south after competing in the last two PASS North races in Maine, while fellow Canadian, JP Josiasse, will also be back, looking to build on some strong early season runs.

All the action gets under way on Thursday afternoon at Caraway Speedway with open practice for all competing divisions from 4 – 7 PM. On Friday, practice will begin at 4 PM with qualifying starting at 7 PM for the PASS South Super Late Models, NASCAR Late Model Stocks, Limited Late Models, Chargers, and Mini Stocks, followed by main events starting at approximately 8 PM.

PASS South Super Late Model entry forms for Caraway Speedway and the complete weekend schedule, along with entry forms for Concord Speedway, can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

