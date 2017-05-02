Stafford Springs, CT — Following the 2017 NAPA Spring Sizzler® feature events, Stafford Motor Speedway officials have announced the following penalties:

#19 SK Light Modified, Driver Tony Santangelo-

Infraction– Post race technical inspection failure, car weight.

Penalties– Disqualification from event, removed from finishing order.

Removed from the handicap process for the next 3 events attended/completed.

Placed on probation for the next 3 events attended/completed.

#75 SK Light Modified, Driver David Arute-

Infraction– Failure to follow safety directives, on-track

Penalty– $100 fine payable to either the Benjamin Buckley Memorial Foundation or the Catherine V. Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, through Stafford Motor Speedway.

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

New Finishing Order from

April 29 SK Light Modified Feature

SK LIGHT MODIFIED (20)

1) Cory DiMatteo, Farmington

2) Keith Caruso, Millbury, Ma

3) George Nocera, Jr., Plainville

4) Wesley Prucker, Stafford

5) Rick Williams, East Hampton

6) Glenn Griswold, Vernon

7) Todd Douillard, Palmer, Ma

8) Pete Lopuch, West Redding

9) Rit Dulac, Plantsville

10) Nathan Pytko, Douglas, Ma

11) Chris Correll, Old Lyme

12) Paul French, Andover

13) Joey Ferrigno, East Hartford

14) Dan Wesson, Monson, Ma

15) Chris Matthews, Stafford

16) Andrew Les, Boston, Ma

17) Christopher Viens, Putnam

18) Ted Cain, Plymouth

19) Glenn Korner, Canton

20) Joe Graf, Jr., Mahwah, Nj

21) Glenn Bartkowski, Manchester

22) David Arute, Tolland

23) Jay Goff, Stafford Springs

24) Marcello Rufrano, North Haven

25) Geoff Nooney, Southwick, Ma

26) Brett Gonyaw, Vernon

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR