Mount Joy, Pennsylvania (May 1, 2017) – As previously announced, following the final regular season event in August an autumn special event will take place before the Super Cup Stock Car Series teams and drivers call it a year.

The Dominion Raceway and Entertainment 4/10-mile oval located in Thornburg, Virginia will host the series for the first time on Saturday, September 23. A successful American Racer tire test was recently completed with representatives from the manufacturer, drivers Tim Richardson and 2014 champion JJ Pack, car owner Cal Richardson, and Director of Competition Joe Schmaling in attendance.

The SCSCS event will be part of Dominion’s First-Time Winners weekend, featuring invitational races for competitors who have yet to win in their respective local divisions. The scheduled distance for the SCSCS race is tentatively 75 laps for all competitors as well as a proposed shorter distance feature for drivers who have yet to claim a victory in the series, an idea that was introduced at the conclusion of 2011 and returns after a five-year absence.

As turnout continues to trend on a gradual upswing, series officials will look into this format even more. The goal is to never send anyone home, instead giving every competitor a chance to race.

While the title will already be decided and this event will be non-points, drivers will have added incentives for competing at the track which opened in 2016 off of I-95. The 2017 overall series champion will receive a complimentary set of four sticker tires. In addition, SCSCS and Dominion look to continue their partnership into the future with the potential of the 2018 season opening and closing at the multi-purpose facility, making it an important event not to miss in preparation for races ahead.

Additional incentives are possible and will be announced closer to September.

For full Super Cup Stock Car Series schedule and more information regarding each event visitwww.supercupstockcarseries.com. Additional SCSCS updates are available on Facebook and Twitter.

Sources:

Aaron Creed/Super Cup Stock Car Series PR