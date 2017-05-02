81 Speedway Added to Great Plains Swing

CONCORD, NC- May 2, 2017 – The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series is adding an additional event to the 2017 schedule. On Sunday, September 24 , the Series will take the track at 81 Speedway in Park City, KS for the first time ever.

The 3/8-mile clay-oval is the third and final stop during the Series swing through the Great Plains. Fifteen full-time drivers and crews will invade Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, KS on Sept. 22 and Salina Highbanks Speedway in Salina, OK on Sept. 23 before touching down at 81 Speedway on Sept. 24 . The initial dates for the swing through the Great Plains was set for April, but due to saturated grounds from excessive rain, the dates have since been moved from the Spring to the Fall. clay-ovalwas

"We are trying to do the best with the best," said 81 Speedway promoter C. Ray. "We have the opportunity to have the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Cars here this coming week on May 6, and the opportunity to have the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Models is very special considering we haven't had a big Late Model show here for probably five years. We are trying to address all different types of fans in our area, so it's very important we have big shows with Sprint Cars, Late Models, Modifieds, and all of the big traveling programs; and it doesn't get any bigger than the World of Outlaws Late Models."

81 Speedway has hosted weekly racing for the past 59 years, and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series is excited to bring the best Late Model racing in the nation to the historic Kansas track. Tickets for the event are available for advance purchase on the track’s website and by phone at (316) 755- 1600 the track’s website

Sources: Kayla May/World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series PR

