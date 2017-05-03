BREWERTON, NY – May 3, 2017 – The long wait is finally over since the final checkered of the 2016 season waved last October at the Brewerton Speedway. This Friday, May 5 Universal Metal Works & K-ROCK presents American Diabetes Association 2017 opening night.

On the exciting four star race card will be the ground pounding, 800 horsepower Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Firehouse Subs Mod Lites and JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders.

Adult admission is $12 with everyone 18 years old and younger FREE with pits $27 for members and $30 non-member. Gates will open at 5:30 with the first heat at 7:30.

The Tracey Road Equipment Modified division has always been tough to get a feature win with weekly competitors that include Jimmy Phelps, Larry Wight, Pat Ward, Tim Sears Jr., Tom Sears Jr., Chris Hile, Tim Kerr, Chad Phelps, Max McLaughlin, Mike Bowman and others. The intensity got turned up a notch during the off-season when Billy Decker, Gary Tomkins and Mike Mahaney said they will make the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ their weekly Friday race place.

Gary Tomkins recently related that every race is going to be like a Modified Super DIRTcar Series race with the level of competition.

Ron Davis III will be back to defend his SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman Championship. In 2016 the level of competition was so tough the championship wasn’t decided until the final point race. The 2017 championship chase doesn’t look to be any different.

Jeff Sykes will be back to defend his first ever Firehouse Subs Mod Lite championship. With race teams always stepping up their game, it’s anyone’s guess who will walk away with the title this season.

The JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders always put on some of the best weekly racing at the speedway. In 2016 Ray Bechler did what doesn’t happen too often, dethrone Chuck Powelczyk as track champion.

The Brewerton Speedway would like to welcome back Universal Metal Works located at 159 Hubbard St., Fulton, NY to the “D-Shaped Dirt Demon.”

At Universal Metal Works, a leading metal fabrication facility, experience is their difference. Universal Metal Works presents knowledgeable and trained staff with over 300 years of combined fabrication experience.

The Brewerton Speedway is also pleased to welcome back K-Rock to the racing action at the “D-Shaped Dirt Demon.”

K-Rock, the area’s most popular rock station features the best of today’s hard hitting rock and on-air personalities and bloggers can be heard on K-Rock 100.9 and 106.5 in the Syracuse area and 94.9 in the Utica area, or you can listen online at www.syracusekrock.com and like their Facebook page – www.facebook.com/KROCKCNY

Speedway management would like to welcome The American Diabetes Association of Central New York.

The American Diabetes Association of Central New York is committed to preventing and finding a cure for diabetes as well as improving the lives of all people affected by diabetes. Through local fundraising efforts like the Central New York Tour de Cure, the ADA is able to provide resources and support to local families, medical professionals, local schools and more. From advocacy to research and everything in between, the ADA is here to support every person living with diabetes.

The CNY Tour de Cure is a premier cycling event, and the largest diabetes fundraiser in the area. The funds raised help support our local mission work and also helps children living with diabetes attend a safe overnight summer camp that is staffed by medical professionals. Join the Tour de Cure and JOIN THE MOVEMENT to STOP Diabetes! With 1000+ riders and 5 routes ranging in distance from 10 miles to 100 miles there is a ride or volunteer opportunity for everyone! How far will you ride to help STOP diabetes!? Sign up today at www.diabetes.org/cnytour

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed at cory@brewertonspeedway.com (315) 668-6906.

