FULTON, NY – May 3, 2017 – Side by side high-speed racing action the Fulton Speedway is known for will return this Saturday night May 6, as Ferris Mowers presents American Diabetes of Central New York night.

Longtime supporter of the Fulton Speedway, Ferris Industries will present a night of racing, featuring the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman and the JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders.

Adult grandstand admission will be $12 with everyone 18 years old and younger FREE, pits are $27 member, $30 non-member. Gates will open at 5:00 with racing at 7:00.

Larry Wight will be looking to defend his 2016 Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified track championship. A strong field is expected to try and take away Wight’s title. That includes Jimmy Phelps, Pat Ward, Chris Hile, Tom Sears Jr., Tim Sears Jr., Tim Kerr, Billy Whittaker, Chad Phelps, Mike Bowman and others.

Ron Davis III will have the tall task of defending his 2016 SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman championship. In 2016 over 80 drivers attempted to qualify for at least one points show.

New weekly racer in the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models Chad Homan served notice on April 29 that he will be a contender picking up the first feature win at the Fulton Speedway. Chris Fleming will be looking to make it three track championships in a row. The weekly racing gets tougher and tougher so it’s anyone’s guess who will be hoisting the championship trophy at the end of the season.

The E&V Energy Novice Sportsman field keeps growing and putting on good racing. In 2016 the skills of the division improved where ‘Novice’ didn’t fit in the class on a lot of nights.

The JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders will continue to put on exciting racing on the ‘Highbanks.’ In 2016 it came down to the final point’s night to decide a champion that saw Dakota Bechler take home the crown.

Ferris Industries are the commercial mower specialists. They have earned their reputation by delivering their customers high-quality products and solutions for over 100 years. You can be sure Ferris will keep you on the cutting edge, with innovative mower designs and technology, for years to come.

Ferris mowers are the only mowers in the industry that offer patented suspension technology. Experience the difference suspension makes! Ferris…Go The Extra Yard!

To see all that Ferris has to offer, and to find a dealer near you please visit www.ferrisindustries.com. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome the American Diabetes Association of Central New York.

The American Diabetes Association of Central New York is committed to preventing and finding a cure for diabetes as well as improving the lives of all people affected by diabetes. Through local fundraising efforts like the Central New York Tour de Cure, the ADA is able to provide resources and support to local families, medical professionals, local schools and more. From advocacy to research and everything in between, the ADA is here to support every person living with diabetes.

The CNY Tour de Cure is a premier cycling event, and the largest diabetes fundraiser in the area. The funds raised help support our local mission work and also helps children living with diabetes attend a safe overnight summer camp that is staffed by medical professionals. Join the Tour de Cure and JOIN THE MOVEMENT to STOP Diabetes! With 1000+ riders and 5 routes ranging in distance from 10 miles to 100 miles, there is a ride or volunteer opportunity for everyone! How far will you ride to help STOP diabetes!? Sign up today at www.diabetes.org/cnytour

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed at cory@fultonspeedway.com (315) 593-6531. For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway .

Sources: Dave Medler/Fulton Speedway PR