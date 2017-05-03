Imperial, PA (May 3) Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway will attempt to open the 2017 racing season for the second time on Saturday, May 6, after being canceled by rain last Saturday night. Hopefully the weather is a little more cooperative than it was last season, when the track lost its first three scheduled events and four of its first five.

On tap for Saturday’s racing program will be an “Action Event” presented by Wahl Family Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing. The Diehl Automotive Super Late Models will headline the racing program. Also in competition will be the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, and Open Fours. As an added attraction, the limited sprints of the Alternative Power Sources Allegheny Sprint Tour will make their first of five visits this season. For more information on presenting sponsor Wahl, please visit their website at www.wahlheatingandcooling.com or call them at 412-276-9245.

This will be the fourth visit by the limited sprints, as the three previous events have produced three different winners. Jake Gomola won their first event in 2015, with Ralph Engel, Jr. winning later that year. Gary Kriess was the winner of their lone event in 2016.

Lost to the weather last Saturday night was the running of the 11th Annual Red Miley Rumble. The track attempted to wait out the weather that had moved through in the early afternoon, but too much rain fell which forced the cancellation of the night’s activities. The event will be made up at a later date.

The top drivers from the 2016 season will be honored on Saturday, May 13, as K&N Air Filters presents Hoosier Racing Tire Champions Night. During intermission, a brief ceremony will take place as the 2016 division champions will be interviewed and receive their championship ring, championship trophies and championship jackets. 2016 division champions were Brandon Burgoon for the second time in the Super Late Models, and first time champions John Mollick in the RUSH Late Models, Dave McManus in the Sportsman, Casey Grumling in the Hobby Stocks, and Ben Anton in the Young Guns. The top ten in points from 2016 will receive trophies for their accomplishments, the top six in the Young Guns, as the drivers must be present. The prestigious “Sportsman of the Year” will also be announced, and all first time feature winners from 2016 will also receive a trophy.

For all racing programs, the gates open at 5:00, with warm-ups at 6:00 and racing at 7:00. Follow us on Facebook at @PAMotorSpeedway or on Twitter at @PAMotorSpeedway for timely information updates. The Twitter account is used extensively on race nights for live updates. Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway is located west of the city of Pittsburgh, just south of the Noblestown exit of U.S. Route 22, or 170 Kelso Road in Imperial, PA, for GPS purposes. The track phone is 724-695-3363 on race days, or call 412-279-RACE. For complete information including ticket information, please visit the track website at www.ppms.com.

Upcoming Events:

Saturday, May 6, 2017 – Wahl Family Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing presents an “Action Event” with Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours. As an added attraction, the Alternative Power Sources Allegheny Sprint Tour.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 – “Action Event” as K&N Air Filters presents Hoosier Racing Tire Champions Night, featuring the Spring Sizzler for Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours. Pittsburgh Circle Track Club Night.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 – 410 Outlaw Winged Sprints plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, plus RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, May 27, 2017 – Diehl Automotive Night featuring an “Action Event” with Driver Autograph Night. Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, Open Fours. As an added attraction, the Alternative Power Sources Allegheny Sprint Tour.

Sources: Miley Motor Sports, Inc.