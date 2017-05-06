WALPOLE, N.H. – The Granite State Pro Stock Series announced another addition to the 2017 schedule this week. A stop at the three-eighths mile Oxford Plains Speedway will take place as part of the 44th annual Oxford 250 weekend. The race will be a 100-lap feature event on Saturday evening August 26th.

“Our goal is and always has been a 14-race schedule,” series president Mike Parks explained. “We usually don’t like to add an event once we start the season, but this is an exception.”

With the Oxford 250 in the same weekend, drivers that plan to compete in the prestigious event will have the chance to compete with the top drivers of the GSPSS the night before. Some will surely be using the GSPSS 100 lap event as a test session, knowing that if they can run well Saturday night, the chances of running well Sunday will increase.

“We have to thank Tom Mayberry and the entire Pro All Star Series staff for the opportunity to bring our series to what is, in my opinion, one of the biggest short track events in the country,” Parks continued. “We will go 100 laps the Saturday night of 250 weekend.”

The winner of the GSPSS event on Saturday evening will earn a guaranteed starting spot in Sunday’s 44th annual Oxford 250, which surely is one of the top events in New England all season long.

If the winner of the GSPSS feature is not a series regular, the highest-finishing series regular will also receive a starting spot on Sunday. In order to receive the spots into the Oxford 250, drivers MUST still compete in the qualifying events on Sunday. If they don’t make the field through the qualifying, then they will be awarded the positions.

Oxford Plains Speedway is a three-eighths mile oval located in Oxford, Maine. The track holds weekly racing events on Saturday night throughout the summer.

Sources: Kyle Souza/Granite State Pro Stock Series PR