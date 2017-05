Unfortunately, the storm that we have been tracking will still be lingering throughout the day. With that said, the practice session for Sunday, May 7 at Evergreen Raceway has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 13 (early). More info, including times, will follow this week.

Please check www.evergreenracewaypark.com or the track Facebook page this week for further updates.

Sources: Gene Ostrowski/Evergreen Raceway Park PR