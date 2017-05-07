THOMPSON, CT – Sunday, the Midstate Site Development Legends Series contested their second race of the 2017 season at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. The demanding 1.7-mile course challenged the 13 drivers in attendance, but in the end, it was Noah Korner, the Series’ defending Champion, who used his experience to best the field.

It appeared that no one was going to be able to beat Jordan O’Brien who recorded the fastest time in practice and qualifying. Engine issues, however, forced the Maine driver to retire from the race after leading the first three circuits. Noah Korner, who was securely riding in second, inherited the lead, and never looked back, pacing the final eight laps.

The battle was on, however, for the second position between Korner’s brother, Glenn, and Danbury, CT-native, Teddy Hodgdon. The two Semi-Pro drivers swapped the position back and forth four times, before Glenn made an aggressive move on the final lap, beating Hodgdon back to the stripe.

Patrick Dillon and Bob Weymouth rounded out the top five.

O’Brien, as a result of his engine issues, was the recipient of the J&J Racing Hard Luck Award. Fifty-dollar bonuses went to Stephen Johnson, David Hughes, Noah Korner, and Jordan O’Brien. The Korner brothers and Patrick Dillon each received five gallons of racing fuel from New England Racing Fuel.

The next race for the MSD Legends Series will be on Sunday, June 11, as part of the first of three Summer Road Race Series events. The Legends will be participating in two INEX point-counting events, in addition to the Big and Small Bore classes. For more information about the MSD Legends Series, please visit thompsonspeedway.com.

Sources: Jeff Price/Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park PR

Photo Credits: Jeff Price