Canaan, NH. – For some, it will be a reunion of sorts, others a new experience, and they’ll be some helping out — because it’s what they do.

A new look officials roster is in place for the 2017 season and it will be’all in’ when the Valenti Modified Racing Series kicks off the season on Friday night, May 19, at Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford CT.

New to the series will be Race Director Cory Boudreau, a long-time racer with ties to Seekonk Speedway as a competitive Late Model driver, a former Technical Inspector at Seekonk and Thompson for over 10 years, and Seekonk Race Director for their Friday and Saturday programs last season.

Boudreau, of West Warwick, Rhode Island, is also involved with the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience. He will assume the position vacated by Tim Bennett at the conclusion of the 2016 season.

Boudreau is eager for the opening race at Stafford. “I am looking forward to a new adventure with the Valenti Modified Racing Series meeting new drivers and some I haven’t seen in awhile. I am looking forward to working with the VMRS drivers who show respect and race each other without the contact you see in other series. This is a good group.”

The Technical Staff is stacked this season with the return of Larry Frappier after taking a season off with brother Pete lending his expertise as needed.

Two new names have been added to bolster the staff going from championship race teams to officiating for the first time.

Greg Felton, long involved in modified racing has been added as Technical Advisor and veteran crewman Bob Norris will also join the staff.

Both have been a part of the A-Team championships with Kirk Alexander and most recently with Series Champions Woody Pitkat and Car Owner Peter Kulessa in 2015.

Larry Frappier returns after taking a season off to work with Technical Director Bob MacIlvene.

And lastly, longtime ISMA Supermodified flagman Donnie Horvath has been added to the VMRS staff. He’ll share the flag stand responsibilities with John Spence Jr.

Sources: John Spence, Sr./VMRS PR