TULSA, Okla. (May 9, 2017) How much more American do you get than Beer, Burgers, and Sprint Cars on Independence Day Weekend than a trip to Crowley’s Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark. on Monday, July 3, 2017, with the American Sprint Car Series.

Sunday, July 2. Each night will pay $2,000 to win and $300 to start with non-transferring drivers getting $150. Get more information, including prices and directions to Crowley's Ridge online at http://www.crraceway.com or call (870) 236-0964. Confirmed to the ASCS Mid-South Regional lineup, the race at "The Ridge" pairs with the series debut at Diamond Park Speedway in Murfreesboro, Ark. The addition of Crowley's Ridge bring the rebirth of the Mid-South Region to 15 dates on the 2017 lineup with the series back in action on June 9 at Batesville Motor Speedway and June 10 at Riverside International Speedway.

For more information and continued updates on the ASCS Mid-South Region, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com