TULSA, Okla. (May 9, 2017) Memorial Day Weekend is primetime for dirt track racing all across the United States, and for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, that means a trip to the state of Colorado for events at El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colo. on Saturday, May 27 and Phillips County Raceway in Holyoke, Colo. on Sunday, May 28.

The return to the state of Colorado for the first time since 1998 when Daryn Pittman picked up the win at Rocky Mountain National Speedway in Denver. In all, five events were held at the mile-high oval with three different winners.

Originally a three night affair, Colorado Motorsports Park in Byers, Colo. has unfortunately had to pull their Friday event. Not affiliated with Joe Bellm and BST Promotions, who promotes El Paso and Phillips County, all lights are green for the Saturday and Sunday events.

“We’re ecstatic and pleased to have the American Sprint Car Series back after 19 years. The tracks being together with our Colorado Alliance has allowed us to get bigger shows, like the Outlaws last year and ASCS this year, and we’re working to hopefully make the ASCS in Colorado an annual event,” said BST Promotions owner, Joe Bellm. “Sprint car racing, actually all of our open wheel shows as a whole have been up in all divisions and in turn our crowd participation is up.”

The only National Touring Sprint Car event in Colorado in 2017, Bellm stated that tickets sales are going fast for both events, which can be purchased at http://www.bstpromotions.com . Along with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Bellm has confirmed that World of Outlaws champion, Sammy Swindell, will also be in action. three time

Saturday, May 27 at El Paso County Raceway and Sunday, May 28 at Phillips County Raceway open at 3:00 P.M. and get underway at 5:00 P.M. (MDT) . General Admission at each event is $20 with kids 6-12 admitted into the grandstands for $10. Kids five and under are free. Reserved seating tickets are also available for $25.

For more information on events with BST Promotions, log onto http://www.bstpromotions.com or call (720) 404-0400

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven Regional Tours that make up the ASCS Nation and its over 150 nights of racing in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com its

The Important Information:

Who: Lucas Oil ASCS Presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network

Where: El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, Colo.

When: Saturday, May 27, 2017

Address: 366 10th St. Calhan, CO 80808

Where: Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, Colo.

When: Sunday, May 28, 2017

Address: 22505 Hwy 385. Holyoke, CO 80734

Promoter Contact Information:

