TULSA, Okla. (May 9, 2017) Memorial Day Weekend is primetime for dirt track racing all across the United States, and for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, that means a trip to the state of Colorado for events at El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colo. on Saturday, May 27 and Phillips County Raceway in Holyoke, Colo. on Sunday, May 28.
Originally a three night affair, Colorado Motorsports Park in Byers, Colo. has unfortunately had to pull their Friday event. Not affiliated with Joe Bellm and BST Promotions, who promotes El Paso and Phillips County, all lights are green for the Saturday and Sunday events.
The return to the state of Colorado for the first time since 1998 when Daryn Pittman picked up the win at Rocky Mountain National Speedway in Denver. In all, five events were held at the mile-high oval with three different winners.
“We’re ecstatic and pleased to have the American Sprint Car Series back after 19 years. The tracks being together with our Colorado Alliance has allowed us to get bigger shows, like the Outlaws last year and ASCS this year, and we’re working to hopefully make the ASCS in Colorado an annual event,” said BST Promotions owner, Joe Bellm. “Sprint car racing, actually all of our open wheel shows as a whole have been up in all divisions and in turn our crowd participation is up.”
The only National Touring Sprint Car event in Colorado in 2017, Bellm stated that tickets sales are going fast for both events, which can be purchased at http://www.bstpromotions.com. Along with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Bellm has confirmed that three time World of Outlaws champion, Sammy Swindell, will also be in action.
Saturday, May 27 at El Paso County Raceway and Sunday, May 28 at Phillips County Raceway open at 3:00 P.M. and get underway at 5:00 P.M. (MDT). General Admission at each event is $20 with kids 6-12 admitted into the grandstands for $10. Kids five and under are free. Reserved seating tickets are also available for $25.
For more information on events with BST Promotions, log onto http://www.bstpromotions.com or call (720) 404-0400.
For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven Regional Tours that make up the ASCS Nation and its over 150 nights of racing in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.
The Important Information:
Who: Lucas Oil ASCS Presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network
Where: El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, Colo.
When: Saturday, May 27, 2017
Address: 366 10th St. Calhan, CO 80808
When: Saturday, May 27, 2017
Address: 366 10th St. Calhan, CO 80808
Where: Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, Colo.
When: Sunday, May 28, 2017
Address: 22505 Hwy 385. Holyoke, CO 80734
When: Sunday, May 28, 2017
Address: 22505 Hwy 385. Holyoke, CO 80734
Promoter Contact Information:
Phone: Joe Bellm w/ BST Promotions – (720) 404-0400
Email: joe@bstracing.com
Website: http://www.bstpromotions.com
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/ColoradoDirtTrackAlliance/
Email: joe@bstracing.com
Website: http://www.bstpromotions.com
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/ColoradoDirtTrackAlliance/
ASCS Online:
American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)
Instagram: ASCSRACING
Audio Broadcast: http://www.racinboys.com
Live Scoring (Where Applicable): http://www.ascsracing.com/live and the Race Monitor App
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)
Instagram: ASCSRACING
Audio Broadcast: http://www.racinboys.com
Live Scoring (Where Applicable): http://www.ascsracing.com/live and the Race Monitor App
ASCS National Tour Drivers Online:
Kyle Bellm (Nixa, Mo.): http://www.kylebellm.com
Seth Bergman (Snohomish, Wash.): http://www.sethbergmanracing.com
Matt Covington (Glenpool, Okla.): http://www.mattcovingtonracing.com
Skylar Gee (Leduc, Ont. Can.): https://twitter.com/SkylarGee99
Jake Greider (Haysville, Kan.): https://twitter.com/JakeGreider2013
Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, Texas): http://www.sam15.com
Justin Henderson (Sioux Falls, S.D.): http://www.bdsmotorsportsllc.com
Alex Hill (Six Nations, Ont. Can.): https://twitter.com/alexhill77x
Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, Okla.): http://www.blakehahnracing.com
Johnny Herrera (Albuquerque, N.M.): http://www.johnnyherreraracing.com
Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, Okla.): https://www.facebook.com/WayneJohnsonRacing?fref=ts
Dustin Morgan (Owasso, Okla.): https://www.facebook.com/dustin.p.morgan?hc_ref=SEARCH
Aaron Reutzel (Clute, Texas): http://www.aaronreutzelracing.com
Harli White (Lindsay, Okla.): http://www.harliwhiteracing.net
Seth Bergman (Snohomish, Wash.): http://www.sethbergmanracing.com
Matt Covington (Glenpool, Okla.): http://www.mattcovingtonracing.com
Skylar Gee (Leduc, Ont. Can.): https://twitter.com/SkylarGee99
Jake Greider (Haysville, Kan.): https://twitter.com/JakeGreider2013
Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, Texas): http://www.sam15.com
Justin Henderson (Sioux Falls, S.D.): http://www.bdsmotorsportsllc.com
Alex Hill (Six Nations, Ont. Can.): https://twitter.com/alexhill77x
Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, Okla.): http://www.blakehahnracing.com
Johnny Herrera (Albuquerque, N.M.): http://www.johnnyherreraracing.com
Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, Okla.): https://www.facebook.com/WayneJohnsonRacing?fref=ts
Dustin Morgan (Owasso, Okla.): https://www.facebook.com/dustin.p.morgan?hc_ref=SEARCH
Aaron Reutzel (Clute, Texas): http://www.aaronreutzelracing.com
Harli White (Lindsay, Okla.): http://www.harliwhiteracing.net
ASCS Sponsors:
Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. More information can be found on Lucas Oil Products at www.lucasoil.com. MAVTV Motorsports Network is the presenting sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. Log onto www.mavtv.com for information regarding availability and listings in your area.
Associate sponsors for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network include: Hoosier Racing Tire, CP Carrillo Pistons, EMI, and Brodix. All Heat Races are brought to you by ButlerBuilt Professional Seating Systems. All B-Features are presented by BMRS.
Team Lucas Sponsors for the American Sprint Car Series consist of Protect the Harvest, Geico, Zotto Mattress, Spray Nine, LucasOilRacing.tv, Carlyle Tools, and General Tire.
Communications for the American Sprint Car Series is provided by Racing Electronics. All events are broadcast online at http://www.racinboys.com.
Product and Contingency Sponsorship provided by: K&N Filters, KSE Racing Products, BMRS, SpeedMart, Engler Machine and Tool, FSR Radiator and Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, MyRacePass.com, Weld Wheels, Maxwell Industries, Simpson, Wesmar Racing Engines, Hinchman Indy Racewear, Rod End Supply, Smiley’s Racing Products, Speedway Motors, and Hilborn Injection.