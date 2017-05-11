NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (May 11, 2017) – The Clauson-Marshall Racing team picked off another feature win with “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney besting the POWRi Nationals Midgets at Wheatland, Missouri’s Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday night.

The triumph put the wraps on the POWRi Missouri Mid-State Nationals that opened the previous night at Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, MO. Courtney very nearly put theDriven2SaveLives No. 7bc Midget in victory lane at Valley as well, rebounding from an early flip to capture a podium position in third.

“I feel like it’s been a long time coming,” Courtney commented after the Lucas Oil Speedway victory. “I’ve had a couple of chances to win races and just never could follow through on my part. Last night I flipped on the first lap and salvaged a third. I felt like we had the car to win there, but these guys did a heck of a job putting this thing back together.”

The triumph marked the fourth win of the 2017 season for the CMR team, adding to a pair of Chili Bowl preliminary night victories and the Shamrock Classic triumph.

“We’re trying to carry on Bryan’s legacy,” Courtney said, noting that Clauson’s family has made organ donation an emphasis in helping carry on that legacy.

“We want to get awareness out to make organ donation a common thing,” he said. “(Bryan) was a crucial part of why I’m here tonight.”

The CMR team fielded three entries for both nights of the Missouri Mid-State Nationals with Justin Grant in the CMR No. 39bc and youngster Zeb Wise in the No. 39.

With a strong field of more than 50 cars on hand for both nights, all three CMR entries raced into both feature events. While Courtney’s runs of third on Friday night and then first on Saturday night led the way for CMR, Grant’s feature fortune wasn’t in full effect with finishes of 23rd and 21st.

Continuing to show improvement each night out, Wise raced to a 13th place finish at Valley Speedway and then earned a strong seventh-place showing at Lucas Oil Speedway. Wise then finished out the weekend with his first career podium finish in a Midget by driving the CMR No. 39 to a third-place showing at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway.

Wise will continue his tutelage with the CMR team this weekend with POWRi action in Illinois at Jacksonville Speedway and Macon Speedway.

Up Next: Zeb Wise in POWRi Midget action at Jacksonville (IL) Speedway on Friday and Macon (IL) Speedway on Saturday.

Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/Clauson-Marshall Racing PR