Spring Green tries again on May 20

WEST HAVEN, Vt. – Devil’s Bowl Speedway has been bitten again by Mother Nature, and has been forced to postpone the inaugural “Rutland County Rumble” presented by Down And Dirty on Saturday, May 13. The highly anticipated event was scheduled to host an afternoon of Truck & Tractor Pulls followed by a Demolition Derby in the evening.

The weekend’s weather forecast calls for heavy rain and forces the second event postponement in as many weeks to open the season at Devil’s Bowl. In addition, recent rains have left the track’s clay surface extremely soft and would put the quality of the program in jeopardy.

As a result, the Rutland County Rumble has been rescheduled in its entirety to Saturday, June 10. Pit area gates will open at 9:00 a.m. with general admission grandstands opening at 11:00 a.m. The pulling portion of the event will begin at 12:00 noon with Altered Farm Tractors, Super Stock Trucks, 2.6 Pro Diesel Trucks, and 2.5 Diesel Trucks. The Demolition Derby for four- and six-cylinder cars will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m. The event is sponsored by “Down And Dirty” which promotes a tobacco-free lifestyle for young Vermonters.

The Devil’s Bowl Speedway season opener has now once again become the “Spring Green” stock car race on Saturday night, May 20. Postponed by rain two weeks ago, the makeup date is now on a Saturday night with a 6:00 p.m. twilight start.

The American-Canadian Tour Late Models will be on hand for 117 laps on the asphalt half-mile track, and the championship season begins for the weekly O’Reilly Auto Parts Sportsman Modified, Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock, and Portland Glass Mini Stock divisions of the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series.

General admission for the Spring Green special event is $20.00 for adults, $18.00 for seniors, $5.00 for teenagers (age 13-17), and free for children age 12 and under. Parking and camping are free.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vt., four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2. For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is on Facebook at @DevilsBowlSpeedway and on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat at @DevilsBowlSpeed; follow the action using the hashtag #DevilsBowl.

Sources: Justin St. Louis/Devil’s Bowl Speedway PR