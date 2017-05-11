CLUTE, Texas (May 11, 2017) – Another weekend resulted in yet another World of Outlaws top-ten finish for Aaron Reutzel and the Dissolvalloy Downhole Revolution/BC Fundz No. 87 Triple-X Sprint Car team.

After cutting a tire in the late going of Friday’s World of Outlaws feature at Sedalia’s Missouri State Fairgrounds, Reutzel raced to a strong eighth-place run at Wichita’s 81 Speedway on Saturday night in the Wren Motorsports/Momentum Racing Suspensions entry.

This weekend gets an early start with the Lucas Oil ASC National Tour resuming action on Thursday night at Kansas City’s Lakeside Speedway. From there, the $100,000 Silver Shootout for 410-ci Sprint Cars at Badlands Motor Speedway in Brandon, SD, is next on the docket for Reutzel and the Nattress Construction/Wings Unlimited team with a potential stop at Minnesota’s Jackson Motorplex on Friday.



Last weekend’s World of Outlaws double began in the Show-Me State atop the big Missouri State Fairgrounds ½-mile clay oval.

“I messed up qualifying,” Reutzel says as the start of the night. “I missed the set up, I should have tightened up a lot more.”

After losing a position in his heat race, Reutzel raced into the main event after a third-place run in the “B” Main.

“We had a good run in the ‘B’ and then we were pretty good in the ‘A’,” Reutzel explains. “We were running around 15th, we were hanging in there and then blew the left rear tire.”

Moving on to the 3/8-mile 81 Speedway clay oval near Wichita, the night got off to a strong start with qualifying lap that put Reutzel fifth in the Wright Way Logistics/Walker Performance Filtration machine.

“We were good in the heat too, we were racing for a Dash spot,” Reutzel says. “We had a restart and (Jason) Sides fixed what he had been doing to finish second.”

A third-place finish in the heat put Reutzel starting eighth and ultimately finishing eighth in the 30-lap main event.

“We were really good in the feature, we were up there battling for fifth,” Reutzel recalls. “Then we had a restart and had to start on the bottom. I spun the tires and lost a couple of spots that I couldn’t get back.”

It was another weekend of confidence building for Reutzel and team.

“All in all it was a good weekend,” Reutzel says. “It’s always good to be able to run up front with those guys.”

With three strong weekends of 410-ci action, Reutzel will try to put it up front on Thursday night in the 360-ci ranks as the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour fires back to action at Lakeside Speedway. Reutzel was in contention for the win at the half-mile last year until nose wing issues slowed his charge.

It’s back to 410-ci competition with the $100,000 Silver Shootout at Badlands Motor Speedway. Reutzel found Badlands to his liking last year with one win and four podium finishes among seven overall top-tens.

2017 Quick Stats: 26 races, 3 top-fives, 8 top-tens.

Up Next: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour at Kansas City’s Lakeside Speedway on Thursday night and the $100,000 Silver Shootout for 410-ci Sprint Cars at Badlands Motor Speedway (Brandon, SD) on Saturday night.

