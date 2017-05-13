USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: May 13, 2017 – Rossburg, Ohio – Eldora Speedway – “#LetsRaceTwo”

PROSOURCE QUALIFYING: 1. Brady Bacon, 63, Dooling/Hayward-15.541; 2. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-15.626; 3. Justin Grant, 11, McGhee-15.653; 4. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-15.663; 5. Chad Boespflug, 69, Dynamics-15.718; 6. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-15.784; 7. Landon Simon, 24, LSR-15.820; 8. Dave Darland, 71p, Phillips/Curb-Agajanian-15.828; 9. Kevin Thomas Jr., 44, Pace-15.926; 10. Tyler Courtney, 23c, TOPP-15.992; 11. Stevie Sussex, 17GP, Dutcher-16.026; 12. Mario Clouser, 6, Clouser-16.052; 13. Scotty Weir, 22s, Simon-16.069; 14. Aaron Farney, 15F, DCT-16.098; 15. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-16.104; 16. Dallas Hewitt, 16, Kaser/Seeling-16.137; 17. Kyle Simon, 23s, Simon-16.159; 18. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-16.201; 19. Tyler Hewitt, 97x, One More Time-16.302; 20. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-16.369; 21. Corey Smith, 66s, CS-16.416; 22. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-16.543; 23. Toby Alfrey, 5A, Alfrey-16.867.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Weir, 2. Ballou, 3. Bacon, 4. Courtney, 5. L. Simon, 6. Goodnight, 7. T. Hewitt, 8. D. Hewitt. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Farney, 2. Sussex, 3. Darland, 4. Boespflug, 5. Stockon, 6. Chapple, 7. K. Simon, 8. Alfrey. 2:12.89

CHALK STIX/INDY RACE PARTS THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Hodges, 2. Leary, 3. Windom, 4. Thomas, 5. Grant, 6. Clouser, 7. C. Smith. 2:14.83

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Stevie Sussex, 8. Dave Darland, 9. Scotty Weir, 10. Aaron Farney, 11. Chad Boespflug, 12. C.J. Leary, 13. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 14. Josh Hodges, 15. Isaac Chapple, 16. Corey Smith, 17. Tyler Hewitt, 18. Mario Clouser, 19. Matt Goodnight, 20. Landon Simon, 21. Kyle Simon, 22. Toby Alfrey. NT

—————————-

**D. Hewitt flipped during the first heat and was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. L. Simon flipped on lap 26 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-17 Windom, Laps 18-30 Ballou.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Justin Grant (11th to 4th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FEATURE FINISHER: Kevin Thomas, Jr.

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Grant-594, 2-Boespflug-528, 3-Windom-508, 4-Stockon-497, 5-Courtney-399, 6-Jarett Andretti-338, 7-Thomas-332, 8-Leary-331, 9-Darland-317, 10-Cottle-292.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: May 19 – Granite City, Illinois – Tri-City Speedway – “River Town Showdown”

Sources: Richie Murray/USAC PR