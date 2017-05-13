The weather forecast for Sunday, May 14 doesn’t look promising for practice, so Evergreen Raceway has decided to reschedule practice for the following days, prior to the opener on Sunday, May 21.

The speedway will host a practice session on Friday, May 19 from 6-9 PM. The pit gates will open at 5 PM. The pit entry fee is $20 and the grandstands are free.

The speedway will host an additional practice session on Saturday, May 20 from 10 AM to 5 PM. The pit gates will open at 9 AM. The pit entry fee is $20 and the grandstands are free.

Opening day is slated for Sunday, May 21. The American Rental Modified Series cars will take to the track, along with the Barbush Automotive Street Stocks and the Evan’s Roadhouse Four Cylinders. Grandstand admission for the May 21 event is just $15. Children 12 years of age and younger are admitted for free with a paying adult. The pit gate will swing open at 10:30 AM and the pit entrance fee is $35. Practice will kick off at 12:30 PM and heat races will begin at 2 PM. The grandstand gates will open at 11:00 AM.

Sources: Gene Ostrowski/Evergreen Raceway Park PR