Macon, IL – Taking his 28th career victory with the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League, Joe B. Miller cleaned house in the 20 lap main event at Macon Speedway. Starting in the fourth position, Miller wasted no time quickly getting to the second position by the exit of turn two in the opening lap. Taking the lead out of turn two on lap seven, Miller quickly put distance between himself and Slater Helt, leaving Helt to deal with last night’s winner, Craig Ronk, and Frank Flud.

By lap 11, the top three had entered lap traffic and Flud was within striking distance. Shooting to the bottom of a lap car, Flud bolted to the bottom of turn three, with Miller having the same idea from the outside, resulting in the duo colliding, but Miller retained the lead. On lap 14, it became apparent that the incident resulted in damage to Flud’s machine, as he brought out the yellow and was finished for the evening.

In the remaining six laps, Miller’s pace was slowed with two to go, resulting in a shootout for the win. However, Miller proved too strong as he outlasted the duo of Ronk and Helt for the win. Garrett Duff took fourth and Harley Hollan rounded out the top five.



“I’ve got to thank all the guys that help me at the track and at the shop,” said Joe B. Miller. “Usually we come here and the track is horrible, but he worked on it during the intermission and made it racy for the midgets and the micros.”

“This is a good track for POWRi micros,” commented Craig Ronk. “It’s good to run with Joe B. He had a good run and we’re looking forward to the next show.”

“Well we ran the bottom and then the top got rolling and we thought we could have a something for second,” Slater Helt stated. “But, oh well. There’s always next week.”

Micros

Speedway Motors Heat Race Winners: Heat 1: 5R – CRAIG RONK, Heat 2: 14H – HARLEY HOLLAN, Heat 3: 51B – JOE B MILLER, Heat 4: 9T – TYLER DUFF

Great Clips Feature Winner: 51B – JOE B MILLER

Toyota Semi Feature Winner: 18 – MICHAEL BRUMMITT

POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League Feature Results (20 laps): 1. 51B – JOE B MILLER 2. 5R – CRAIG RONK 3. 22S – SLATER HELT 4. 66J – GARRETT DUFF 5. 14H – HARLEY HOLLAN 6. 9T – TYLER DUFF 7. 28 – LUKE VERARDI 8. 10K – KOLE KIRKMAN 9. 38 – JACKSON FRISBIE 10. M2 – MICHAEL BUSTAMANTE 11. 39 – RUSS DISINGER 12. 14 – KURT WESTERFIELD 13. 37 – AIDEN PURDUE 14. 14JR – HOLLEY HOLLAN 15. 65E – CHAD ELLIOTT 16. 2 – RYAN SHORTHOSE 17. 44 – TREVIN LITTLETON 18. 2TK – TODD KIRKMAN 19. 72 – TONY CLIFTON 20. 1 – CAILIN HUNT 21. 18 – MICHAEL BRUMMITT 22. 81 – FRANK FLUD

Sources: POWRi Racing PR