MARYVILLE, T.N. – May 13, 2017- Brandon Overton claimed his second-ever World of Outlaw Craftsman® Late Model Series win at Smoky Mountain Speedway. For the redraw , six kids from the crowd were selected to draw the drivers starting positions. Luckily for Overton , the Craftsman wrench that was picked was a number two, putting him outside of pole-sitter, Brandon Sheppard.

Sheppard held on to the lead for the first 19 laps of the race, despite two cautions which reset the field giving Overton the chance to jump the chain. On lap 19 Overton maneuvered to the top of the track between turns three and four which gave him the much-needed momentum to finally pass the Rocket 1 machine. By lap 30 Overton was able to create nearly a three second lead over Sheppard and the rest of the field.