USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS: May 13, 2017 – Canton, Illinois – Spoon River Speedway – “Cancer Awareness Night”

FIRST HEAT: (8 Laps) 1. Gedd Ross (#51R Johnson), 2. Jeremy Hull (#24 Hull), 3. Daltyn England (#19E England), 4. Mike Larson (#15s Larson), 5. Jim Picardi (#15s Morgan), 6. Broc Hunnell (#F5 Hunnell). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 Laps) 1. Andy Baugh (#37 Raymond), 2. Shane Morgan (#15m Morgan), 3. Jake Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger), 4. Kurt Mueller (83 Mueller), 5. Brent Burrows (#51 Myers). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 Laps) 1. Dillon Morley (#69x Morley), 2. Mitchell Davis (#7x Mahan), 3. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 4. Aaron Schuck (#53 SET), 5. Tyson Hart (#69 Trone), 6. Chase McDermand (#40 McDermand). NT



FEATURE: (20 Laps) 1. Andy Baugh, 2. Mitchell Davis, 3. Dillon Morley, 4. Gedd Ross, 5. Aaron Schuck, 6. Tyson Hart, 7. Shane Morgan, 8. Chase McDermand, 9. Adam Taylor, 10. Jeremy Hull, 11. Jacob Sollenberger, 12. Brent Burrows, 13. Broc Hunnell, 14. Daltyn England, 15. Kurt Mueller, 16. Jim Picardi, 17. Mike Larson, 18. Ryan Mangold (#47 Mangold). (Jack Routson, in #14 Routson car disqualified for failing to pass post-race technical inspection).

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-20 Baugh.

NEW USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Taylor-200, 2-Morley-190, 3-Hart-178, 4-McDermand-175, 5-Davis-170, 6-Hull-168, 7-Burrows-150, 8-Hunnell-149, 9-Sollenberger-149, 10-Jeff Mallonee-143.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET RACE: May 20 – Burlington, IA – 34 Raceway – “Case Bine Credit Union Night at the Races”

Sources: USAC PR