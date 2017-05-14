FULTON, NY- May 13, 2017 – Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway, Tim Sears Jr. was involved in an in a mishap that saw him go off the speedway on a tow truck ending his night. All day Saturday, Sears and his race team had to replace the entire front end and other damage before heading to the Fulton Speedway.

All their hard work paid off as Sears won the 35 lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature after a hard fought battle with Larry Wight.

Other winners on Ferris Mowers, VP Small Engine Fuels night were, Ron Davis III and Dave Marcuccilli ( Two SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman features), Jason Parkhurst (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models) Remington Hamm and AJ Miller (Two E&V Energy Novice Sportsman features) and Chris Bonoffski (JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders).

Billy Whittaker and Chad Phelps paced the 35 lap Tracey Road Equipment Modified field down to the green with Phelps grabbing the early lead.

On lap 3 Larry Wight blasted into the lead using the bottom of speedway.

With 5 laps complete, Wight opened up a few car length advantage.Behind Wight, it was a slugfest between Phelps, Whittaker, Tim Sears Jr., Max McLaughlin and Jimmy Phelps for second through sixth.

At the 10 lap point, Wight was flying at the front of the field as he opened a full straightaway lead. Sears, Chad Phelps, Whittaker, McLaughlin, Jimmy Phelps and Matt Hulsizer used every groove on the speedway fighting for position while trying to run down Wight.

When the scoring tower showed 15 laps complete, Wight was using the top and bottom of the speedway putting cars a lap down. Sears ran alone in second as he tried to find the speed he needed to cut into Wight’s big lead. Chad Phelps, Whittaker and Jimmy Phelps still raced in the top five.

The yellow would wave on lap 21 when McLaughlin and Justin Hares got together sending McLaughlin around.

When the green came back out, Tim Sears Jr. took advantage of restarting on the outside as he blasted into the lead.

With 10 laps to go, Sears and Wight were in a two-car breakaway putting on an impressive fight for the lead. Whittaker, Jimmy Phelps, and Haers still showed in the top five.

A quick caution on lap 26 would set up a dash to the finish. When the green came back out Wight threw everything he had at Sears for the win. Sears held his line over those final laps as he was the first under the checkers over Wight. Billy Whittaker, Jimmy Phelps, and Justin Haers finished third through fifth.

Over 40 SUNY Canton Sportsman signed into the pits, setting up two 25 lap full points, full purse features.

In the first feature, Ron Davis III took the lead on lap 5 and looked to check out as he built a full straightaway lead until a caution on lap 11 erased his advantage.

When the race went back green, Davis and Chris Mackey battled nose-to-tail and side-by-side just inches apart until a final caution on lap 21. On the restart Davis, the defending track champion, was able to drive away for the win. Glenn Forward made a late charge to finish second, followed by Chris Mackey, Jeremy Dygert, and Billy Clark Jr. to complete the top five.

In the second Sportsman feature, Tyler Thompson would lead the opening 3 laps when the yellow waved slowing the field. On the restart, something suddenly broke on Thompson’s car ending his night.

Nick Krause would dominate the race bolting out to a full straightaway lead, while the battles behind him were, two and three wide throughout the talented field.

Just when it looked like Krause was heading to the win the yellow would wave with 5 laps to go. When the green came back out, Krause would slide up the banking in one and two letting Dave Marcuccilli drive by before the final caution.

Krause later related his visor fell halfway down his rock screen after the final restart blocking 90% of his vision.

Over the final 5 laps, nobody had anything for Marcuccilli as he drove away for the win. Todd Root, Alan Fink, Jeremy Pitcher and Nick Krause finished second through fifth.

The Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux RUSH Late Models put on a show in their 20 lap feature with close battles from the front of the field to the back.

Out Front, Jason Parkhurst and Kevan Cook had a tight and exciting fight lap after lap for the win. When the checkers waved Parkhurst picked up the win over Cook. Bret Belden, Dale Caswell, and Sean Beardsley finished third through fifth.

The E&V Energy Novice Sportsman ran a pair of 15 lap features.

In the first feature, Remington Hamm was the class of the field picking up the victory. Tom Juno, Colby Herzog, Kyle Perry and Ben Karlsen picked up top five finishes.

In the second feature, AJ Miller drove to the win followed by Greg Henry, Steve Marshall, Kearra Backus and Casey Cunningham.

Chris Bonoffski served notice he will be a serious contender every week in the JB Logging and Firewood 4-Cylinders as he picked up the win. Ray Bechler, Quinn Wallis, Joe Buske Jr. and Cody Thomas completed the top five.

This Saturday, May 20 Oswego County Today presents American Diabetes Association of Central New York night.

On the race card will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman and JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders.

Adult grandstand admission is $12 with everyone 18 years old and younger FREE. Pit admission is $27 participant and $30 non-participant. Gates will open at 5:00 with racing at 7:00.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or cory@fultonspeedway.com. For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway.

Ferris Mowers & VP Small Engine Fuels May 13 Race Results

(Tracey Road Equipment Modifieds 35 Laps) – TIM SEARS JR., Larry Wight, Billy Whittaker, Jimmy Phelps, Justin Haers, Matt Hulsizer, Pat Ward, Tom Sears Jr., Chad Phelps, Andrew Ferguson, Jim Witko Jr., Ryan Arbuthnot, Max McLaughlin, Mike Bowman, Chris Hile, Adam Roberts, Ryan Jordan, Rob Bellinger, Jeremy Smith, Kody Graham, Eldon Payne Jr., Mike Maresca, Katelyn Hile, Beth Bellinger, Tim Kerr, Andy Noto, Joe August Jr., DNS – Tim Mayne, Tim Murphy, Tim Fuller.

(SUNY Canton Sportsman # 1 25 Laps) – RON DAVIS III, Glenn Forward, Chris Mackey, Jeremy Dygert, Billy Clark Jr., Corey Barker, Andrew Buff, Tyler Trump, Will Shields, Nick Guererri, Chris Cunningham, Mike Stanton, Scott Duell, Kevin Poitras, JJ Courcy, Nate Higgins, Brett Draper, Ryan Hatherill, Amy Holland, Dorian Wahdan, Bill Megnin

(SUNY Canton Sportsman # 2 25 Laps) – DAVE MARCUCCILLI, Todd Root, Alan Fink, Jeremy Pitcher, Nick Krause, Kevin Ridley, Tony Finch II, Kevin Root, Jessica Power, Mike Button, Wade Chrisman, Mike Phelps, Dylan Zacharias, Jason Amidon, Patrick LaPage, Willy Decker Jr., Aron Backus, Torrey Stoughtenger, Darren Smith, Tyler Thompson

(Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models 20 Laps) – JASON PARKHURST, Kevan Cook, Bret Belden, Dale Caswell, Sean Beardsley, Chad Homan, Brandon Carvey, Tony Finch II, Bill Eisele, Max Hill, Matt Parkhurst, DNS – AJ Kingsley.

(E&V Energy Novice Sportsman #1 15 Laps) – REMINGTON HAMM, Tom Juno, Colby Herzog, Kyle Perry, Ben Karlsen, Tyler Rogers, John Strickler, Jacob Davis, Dan Dupra, DNS – Wesley Hayes, Billy Sauve.

(E&V Energy Novice Sportsman #2 15 Laps) – AJ MILLER, Greg Henry, Steve Marshall, Kearra Backus, Casey Cunningham, Jimmy Moyer, Tom Mackey, Dwight Nichols, Jordan Kelly, DNS- Matthew Becker.

(JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders 15 Laps) – CHRIS BONOFFSKI, Ray Bechler, Quinn Wallis, Joe Buske Jr., Cody Thomas, Gary Sharlow, Skip DeGroff, Dillion Curcie, Evan Wright, Jamie Radley, DNS – Colby Herzog.

Sources: Dave Medler/Fulton Speedway PR