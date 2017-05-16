DELAWARE, OH – Cody Coughlin has speed and momentum on his side heading into this week’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. In fact, after racing near the top of the pack in last week’s NCWTS race in Kansas, and testing at Charlotte a couple weeks ago, Coughlin and the ThorSport Racing team are primed to pick-off their first top-10 finish of the young season.

The 21-year-old driver will pilot his JEGS.com/RIDE TV Toyota Tundra for ThorSport Racing in Friday’s NC Education Lottery 200 on FOX Sports 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET . For Coughlin and the NCWTS, it’s the second straight week of racing on a 1.5-mile racetrack. The team recorded 26th at Kansas Speedway last Friday after transmission issued sidetracked the team’s potential top-10 run.

Friday’s race will be Coughlin’s first at the 1.5-mile track in the heart of stock car country. Coughlin and his team participated in an open test session at the track two weeks ago.

“Charlotte was a track that I always thought looked tricky,” said Coughlin. “After testing there I can say that it definitely is a bit tricky, but not as tricky as I initially thought it would be. I actually ended up enjoying the track by the end. That test certainly helped the team and I , and it gives us confidence that we will have a good showing.”

The No. 13 team also used the second half of the Kansas race as a test for this week in Charlotte. After the team replaced the transmission, Coughlin and his ThorSport crew chief, Michael Shelton, decided to try different things with his Toyota Tundra to prepare for CMS. At one point, Coughlin was running lap times that were equal to those of the leaders.

“It’s a shame that we had that issue because we were really fast,” Coughlin said. “I know that Michael and all of my guys will give me a truck that fast again at Charlotte. Hopefully we can have luck on our side and we can get the result that I know this team and Duke and Rhonda Thorson deserve . God has blessed me with a great opportunity and I’m ready for it once again.”

Coughlin will hit the track for two practice sessions on Thursday, May 18 . The first session will begin at 5 p.m. ET . The second session will begin at 7 p.m. ET .

Friday, May 19 is race day for Coughlin and his ThorSport Racing team. Qualifying will take place at 4:45 p.m. ET with the green flag to follow at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET live on FOX Sports 1.

Race fans can meet Cody Coughlin at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series autograph session on Friday from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. ET .

For more information on Cody Coughlin and Team JEGS, visit codycoughlin.com and follow Cody on Twitter, @Cody_Coughlin. Follow Team JEGS on Twitter, @TeamJEGS, and Performance on Facebook. Follow ThorSport Racing on Twitter, @ThorSportRacing, and visit them online at ThorSport.com. If you need more information regarding ThorSport please contact Kate Fegley via email at kate.fegley@gmail.com . Any other inquiries for Cody Coughlin can be sent to Bob Dillner via email at bd51sports@gmail.com “Like”JEGS

About JEGS Automotive, Inc.

In 1960, Jeg Coughlin Sr. founded JEGS as a small speed shop. It has grown into a high-performance powerhouse that includes a race team (Team JEGS), 250,000 square foot warehouse, retail store, mail order and website. The 350+ employees at JEGS still strongly believe and practice our simply business philosophy: Customer Care is #1. For more information about JEGS Automotive, Inc. visit JEGS.com.

About Ride Television Network, Inc.

Ride Television Network, Inc. is a privately held corporation based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company was formed in 2011 for the purpose of launching a 24-hour, high definition, television network. RIDE TV launched on October 1, 2014 in the United States and is now available internationally. The network features high-quality television programming showcasing both English and Western disciplines and lifestyles and includes live events, reality shows, talk shows, children’s programming, documentaries and more. For more information about RIDE TV, please visit www.ridetv.com television2014

About ThorSport Racing

ThorSport Racing, based in Sandusky, Ohio, is the longest-tenured NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team. ThorSport Racing, which has competed in the NCWTS since 1996, will run the No. 88 Menards Toyota Tundra driven by two-time NCWTS drivers’ champion Matt Crafton, the No. 13 JEGS/RIDE TV Toyota Tundra driven by Cody Coughlin, the No. 27 Tundra driven by Ben Rhodes, and the No. 98 RIDE TV/Champion Power Equipment/Jive Communications/Curb Records Toyota Tundra driven by Grant Enfinger. For more information visit www.ThorSport.com driven