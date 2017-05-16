New Hampshire Motor Speedway is excited to announce a FREE event to fans taking place on May 30 and 31. NASCAR will be making a pit stop prior to the New Hampshire 301 in July for a two-day test session. The track will be open to the public on Tuesday, May 30 from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, May 31 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

As a special bonus, fans that purchase tickets on property on May 31 to the July 16 New Hampshire 301 or add on to an already purchased package will receive exclusive behind-the-scenes garage passes for the NASCAR test session that day. This access is limited and on a first-come, first serve basis (up to 150 people) – with a maximum of two passes per ticket account.

The Concord and Main Grandstands will be open along with a unique view from the Granite Ledge on the outfield in Turn 3. Viewing areas in the infield will include the Champions Club (a trackside Turn 1 area), a portion of cold pit road and the grass area in Turn 2, all of which provide close-up views of your favorite drivers racing on the track. A tram will be running throughout the day to help expedite fans to locations around the property.

Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a minor waiver form signed by both of their parents/guardians to take advantage of the general infield access. For their own safety, minors will not be allowed to access the garage under any circumstances.

Camping will be available from the nights of May 29-31 for $25 per night. Please call Debi at (603) 513-5725 to reserve your spot.

Minor Waiver Policy

Sources: NHMS.com