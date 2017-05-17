Imperial, PA (May 17) After a successful opening night last Saturday night, Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway will return to action on Saturday, May 20. It will be a special event featuring the fastest cars on dirt, the 410 Outlaw Winged Sprints. Also on the card will be point racing for the Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, and Sunoco Sportsman. Also as a special guest on this race night will be the RUSH Modifieds, for the first of their six scheduled appearances.

Some schedule adjustments have been made for the remainder of the season, starting on Saturday, May 27. It will still be Wahl Family Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing Night. However, for the May 27 racing program, the 410 Winged Sprints will now return to replace the Super Late Models on this night. The newly christened “Spring Wing Fling” will now have two divisions of Sprints, as the 410 Winged Sprints will be joined by the winged limited sprints of the Alternative Power Sources Allegheny Sprint Tour. There will be regular point racing for the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models and Sunoco Sportsman. Also in action, competing in feature events only, will be the Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

With five 410 winged sprint races now on the schedule, points will be kept and a champion will be awarded. The events, in addition to May 20 and May 27, will include June 10, the All Star Sprint event on July 22 which will award show up points only for all in attendance, and the September 2 “Fall Wing Fling.”



During last Saturday’s racing program, Keith Barbara held off the challenge of Alex Ferree to win the feature for the Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, and leads the points by three after opening night. For Barbara, it was his 24th win in the 784 Late Model features held at the track, as he is one of 105 different winners. Retired Lynn Geisler leads all drivers with 76 wins, ahead of current track co-owner Ben Miley with 54. Davey Johnson leads active drivers with 48 wins.

Steve Beatty earned a popular victory last Saturday in the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models. He leads the current point standings by two points over Justin Lamb. With the event being one of the Sizzler Series events for the division, his dominant victory also gives him the lead in the series points. Counting the crate engine class in with the former limited late model class, there have been 572 of these events contested with 104 different winners. This was Beatty’s second win in the class, as his first came in 2011. Interesting to note, he is now ten wins short of his father John, who owns 12 wins in the division.

A.J. Poljak earned the victory in the Sunoco Sportsman opening event, giving him a three point edge in points over Dave McManus. It was the tenth career win in the division for Poljak, as 85 different drivers have claimed wins in the 633 events that have been held, since the class was started in 1984. Ron O’Patchin leads the way with 68 victories.

The RUSH Modifieds organized in 2014 and have made eight previous visits to the track. New York driver Greg Martin leads with three wins in the eight events. Nick Ritchey has a pair of wins, and single winners are Adam Hilton, Chas Wolbert, and Rocky Kugel, who also has a limited late model win.

Other opening night winners were Tyler Fox in the Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Justin Clark in the Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and Anthony DiCesaro in the CruiseAmerica Open Fours. Due to the added divisions this Saturday, these classes will not be in competition, but will return on May 27.

After an entertaining event for the Super6 Late Models, they have been added to the card on a semi-regular basis. Last Saturday’s event had Justin Koebler topping five entries in winning the feature in his first time in a race car, recovering after spinning out earlier in the race. Their next scheduled event will be on May 27.

The biggest race of the season for the Sunoco Sportsman division will take place on Saturday, June 3, with the running of the Sixth Annual Ed Laboon Memorial for the Homak Manufacturing Penn Ohio Pro Stock Series. The area’s richest event for the division will pay $2017 to the winner, with all feature starters earning at least $200. Last year’s event, won by Todd Weldon, drew 58 entries. The Alternative Power Sources Allegheny Sprint Tour will also visit on this night. Also on the card, racing in feature events only, will be the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

For all racing programs, the gates open at 5:00 PM, with warm-ups at 6:00 PM and racing at 7:00 PM. Follow us on Facebook at @PAMotorSpeedway or on Twitter at @PAMotorSpeedway for timely information updates. The Twitter account is used extensively on race nights for live updates. Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway is located west of the city of Pittsburgh, just south of the Noblestown exit of U.S. Route 22, or 170 Kelso Road in Imperial, PA, for GPS purposes. The track phone is 724-695-3363 on race days, or call 412-279-RACE. For complete information including ticket information, please visit the track website at www.ppms.com .

2017 Remaining Schedule of Events

Saturday, May 20, 2017 – 410 Outlaw Winged Sprints plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, plus RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, May 27, 2017 – Wahl Family Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing Night, featuring the “Spring Wing Fling.” 410 Outlaw Winged Sprints, plus the Alternative Power Sources Allegheny Sprint Tour. Plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models and Sunoco Sportsman. Plus feature races only for the Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 – “Action Event” featuring the Sixth Annual Ed Laboon Memorial for the Homak Manufacturing Penn Ohio Pro Stock Series for Sunoco Sportsman, plus the Alternative Power Sources Allegheny Sprint Tour. Plus features only for the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, June 10, 2017 – 410 Outlaw Winged Sprints, Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, and Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models. Plus features only for Sunoco Sportsman, Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 – The Fifth Annual Herb Scott Memorial, featuring Race 1 of the Diehl Automotive Super Series with the Zimmer’s Service Center United Late Model Series. Plus Big Block Modifieds, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, and RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 – No racing, PPMS Employees June Vacation.

Saturday, July 1, 2017 – Berks/Nickles presents Dollar Dog Night with Diehl Automotive Driver Autograph Night, featuring the Rick’s Trucks and Equipment BOSS Sprint Series for traditional non-winged sprints. Plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, CruiseAmerica Open Fours. Twin State Auto Racing Club Night.

Saturday, July 8, 2017 – Lantern Fest, no racing.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 – Race 2 for the Diehl Automotive Super Series, featuring the Ultimate Super Late Model Northeast Tour for Super Late Models, $3000 to win and $400 to start. Plus Big Block Modifieds, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, and RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 – Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Winged Sprints, presented by Falconi’s Moon Township Automotive, plus a Sizzler Series event for the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, and RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, July 29, 2017 – “Action Event” featuring a Sizzler Series for Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours. Plus the Alternative Power Sources Allegheny Sprint Tour.

Saturday, August 5, 2017 – “Action Event” featuring the Wee Willie White Sportsman Showdown for the Homak Manufacturing Penn Ohio Pro Stock Series for Sunoco Sportsman. Plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, August 12, 2017 – The 28th Annual Jook George Steel City Classic for Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models and the Sweeney Chevrolet RUSH Dirt Late Model Series, plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models and Sunoco Sportsman.

Saturday, August 19, 2017 – No racing, PPMS Employees August Vacation.

Saturday, August 26, 2017 – The 11th Annual Red Miley Rumble, with Race 3 for the Diehl Automotive Super Series. Ultimate Super Late Model Northeast Tour for Super Late Models, $3000 to win and $400 to start. Plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, September 2, 2017 – The “Fall Wing Fling, featuring 410 Outlaw Winged Sprints and the Alternative Power Sources Allegheny Sprint Tour. Plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, September 9, 2017 – Colussy Chevrolet night, featuring an “Action Event” with Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours. Plus the CarSmile Wiper Blades “Thunder on the Dirt” Vintage Racing Series. AAA presents Bike Races for kids.

Saturday, September 16, 2017 – Modasaures X featuring the Big Block Modifieds, with a Sizzler Event for the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, plus Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Saturday, September 23, 2017 – “Action Event” with Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, CruiseAmerica Open Fours, plus RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, September 30, 2017 – “Action Event” with the final point race for 2017, featuring the Tune Up 20 for Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours. As an added attraction, RUSH Modifieds.

Friday, October 6 – Qualifying events for the $20,000 to win 29th Annual Pittsburgher 100 featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, plus the Bill Hendren Memorial for the Sweeney Chevrolet RUSH Dirt Late Model Series, and the Cruise America PENNational for the Homak Manufacturing Penn/Ohio Pro Stock Series.

Saturday, October 7 – The $20,000 to win 29th Annual Pittsburgher 100 featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, plus the Bill Hendren Memorial for the Sweeney Chevrolet RUSH Dirt Late Model Series, and the Cruise America PENNational for the Homak Manufacturing Penn/Ohio Pro Stock Series.

Sources: Miley Motor Sports, Inc.