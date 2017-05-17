$3,000 to Win – 50 Laps – Big Blocks vs. Small Blocks at The Port

WEEDSPORT, NY (May 16, 2017) – The second major weekend of action on Weedsport Speedway’s 2017 racing schedule will pit Big Block and Small Block Modifieds against one another in the Big Block/Small Block Challenge at The Port on Sunday, June 4.

Paying $3,000 to the winner, the 50-lap challenge event will be the featured main event on the night’s racing card accompanied by the always exciting Beyea Custom Headers Sportsman Shootout Series.

Racing will begin at 6 p.m.



“Historically Weedsport has been the great equalizer when it comes to matching Big Blocks and Small Blocks together,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “The slick 3/8 mile has its challenges, but needing big horsepower is not one of them. We really want the Modifieds to have the opportunity to come to Weedsport with no point picture, no series implications, and no real clear cut “better Mousetrap” and have some fun. We hope the Big Block/Small Block challenge will bring some fresh faces and some great talent, and we are all excited to see it unfold.”

Qualifying heats for the Big Block/Small Block Challenge will be lined up by draw with top qualifiers in the heat races redrawing for feature starting position.

Modifieds competing with a DIRTcar legal Big Block and any NON DIRTcar legal Spec 358 engine must weight 2500lbs.

Those running a DIRTcar legal 358 (must run legal spec intake, exhaust, rev box, and carb) can weigh at 2400lbs.

Gasoline only will be permitted – no methanol.

Competitors must use the DIRTcar Hoosier 300 compound with the option for a 400 right rear compound.

Traditional northeast body rules only. No sail panels allowed.

Raceceiver radios mandatory. For more information on the Big Block/Small Block Challenge visit online at www.weedsportspeedway.com.

About Weedsport Speedway: Purchased in 2013 by Al Heinke, Weedsport Speedway has returned to a real racers track, providing a complete venue for racers, their families and friends, and for the fans looking for motorsports entertainment. Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. Today the facility welcomes the best of the best in dirt short track racing from the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series to the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds along with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Pro Stocks, and more. While racing entertainment is the focal point, Weedsport Speedway has gone the extra mile in welcoming Weedsport Productions, which brings the facility full circle with a dedicated digital entertainment team for web, television, and on site screen usage.

