BREWERTON, NY – May 17, 2016 –- After a successful opening night the Brewerton Speedway racers are ready to unleash the horsepower on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ this Friday, May 19 on LaLonde Electric and American Diabetes Association of Central New York night.

Adult grandstand admission is $12 with everyone 18 years old and younger FREE. Pit admission is $27 participant and $30 non-participant. Gates will open at 5:30 with racing at 7:30.

Top five division point standings.

Tracey Road Equipment Modifieds – Larry Wight, Jimmy Phelps, Billy Decker, Matt Hulsizer, Max McLaughlin.

SUNY Canton Sportsman – Alan Fink, Ron Davis III, Billy Clark Jr., Dave Marcuccilli, Tony Finch II.

Firehouse Subs Mod Lites – Zack Babcock, Jeff Sykes, Mike Mullen, Justin Williams, Casey Sykes.

JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders – Chuck Powelczyk, Ray Bechler, Chris Bonoffski, Colby Herzog, Sam Curcie.

The Brewerton Speedway would like to welcome LaLonde Electric and the American Diabetes Association of Central New York.

LaLonde Electric located in Munnsville, NY is your one stop for all your electrical needs. They are fully insured for repairs, upgrades, rewiring, Swimming pools, panel upgrades, well pumps, new construction and more. For a free estimate call them at (315) 404-3102.

The American Diabetes Association of Central New York is committed to preventing and finding a cure for diabetes as well as improving the lives of all people affected by diabetes. Through local fundraising efforts like the Central New York Tour de Cure, the ADA is able to provide resources and support to local families, medical professionals, local schools and more. From advocacy to research and everything in between, the ADA is here to support every person living with diabetes.

The CNY Tour de Cure is a premier cycling event, and the largest diabetes fundraiser in the area. The funds raised help support our local mission work and also helps children living with diabetes attend a safe overnight summer camp that is staffed by medical professionals. Join the Tour de Cure and JOIN THE MOVEMENT to STOP Diabetes! With 1000+ riders and 5 routes ranging in distance from 10 miles to 100 miles there is a ride or volunteer opportunity for everyone! How far will you ride to help STOP diabetes!? Sign up today at www.diabetes.org/cnytour.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed (315) 668-6906 or cory@brewertonspeedway.com.