FREMONT, Ohio – For the first time in 2017, the teams chasing the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics and the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro will compete in back-to-back nights of racing.

It begins Friday, May 19 at Attica Raceway Park for the Eric Phillips 29th Anniversary Classic presented by Kear’s Speed Shop and American Powersports. The FAST 410 feature will pay $3,000 to win while the FAST 305 feature will pay $1,000 to win thanks to Gressman Powersports. This will be the second appearance of 2017 at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speedplant by the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series. Fremont, Ohio’s DJ Foos scored his first 410 sprint win at the track to open the series’ season in April. Because of rainouts, this will be the initial appearance of 2017 at Attica for the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 teams.

The FAST teams head to Fremont Speedway on Saturday, May 20 for Root’s Poultry Night. It will be the second appearance of the year at “The Track That Action Built” for both the FAST 410 and 305 teams. Four-time FAST champion Byron Reed opened Fremont Speedway’s 2017 season with the victory on April 22 with defending 305 FAST champion Paul Weaver also taking home the victory.



The All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics traveled south Saturday, May 13 to take on the Ohio Sprint Car Series regulars at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio. OSCS driver Brandon Wimmer scored the win in the first North vs. South battle of 2017 with FAST point leader DJ Foos finishing second and OSCS member Danny Smith third. FAST competitor Lee Jacobs scored a fourth place finish with series’ regulars Chris Andrews sixth, Duane Zablocki, seventh, Brian Lay 12, Shawn Valenti, 13, Dan McCarron, 15 and Tyler Gunn 16.

“The FAST teams held their own very well at Atomic. We look forward to the OSCS teams coming to Fremont Speedway on May 27th. Once again, it showcases the incredible talent we have in Ohio,” said Rich Farmer, FAST President.

With three races in the books, Foos holds a one point lead over Zablocki in the point standings for All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics. Reed and Andrews are tied for third, only eight points out while Gunn sits in fifth just nine points from the title. Sixth through 13th in the standings are Adam Kekich, Stuart Brubaker, Lay, Valenti, McCarron, Jody Keegan, Trey Jacobs and Lee Jacobs.

In the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro, Weaver leads John Ivy, the latest Fremont winner, by just five markers. John’s daughter, Kelsey Ivy, is third only 10 points out with two-time FAST champion Nate Dussel fourth and Ricky Peterson rounding out the top five. Another former FAST champion, Bobby Clark is sixth in the standings followed by Kevin Mingus, Jason Keckler, Alvin Roepke and rookie Chase Dunham rounding out the top 10.

Sources: Brian Liskai/FAST Series PR