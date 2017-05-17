FULTON, NY – May 17, 2017 – After finally beating Mother Nature with an exciting night of racing last Saturday, the Fulton Speedway is ready to do it again this Saturday, May 20 when Oswego County Today presents American Diabetes Association of Central NY night.

On the family, affordable, race card will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman and the JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders.

Adult grandstand admission is $12 with everyone 18 years old and younger FREE. Pit is $27 participant and $30 non-participant. Gates will open at 5:00 with racing at 7:00 .

Here are the top five point standings in each division.

Tracey Road Equipment Modifieds – Tim Sears Jr., Larry Wight, Billy Whittaker, Jimmy Phelps, Justin Haers.

SUNY Canton Sportsman – Glenn Forward, Jeremy Pitcher, Todd Root, Chris Mackey, Ron Davis III.

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models – Chad Homan, Chris Fleming, Dale Caswell, Kevan Cook, Jason Parkhurst.

JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders – Chris Bonoffski, Ray Bechler, Quinn Wallis, Joe Buske Jr., Cody Thomas.

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome Oswego County Today and the American Diabetes Association of Central New York.

For everything Oswego County from news, sports, entertainment, real estate and much more they are your one stop place on the web or Facebook. Please visit their website at www.oswegocountytoday.com and like their Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/oswegocountytoday

The American Diabetes Association of Central New York is committed to preventing and finding a cure for diabetes as well as improving the lives of all people affected by diabetes. Through local fundraising efforts like the Central New York Tour de Cure, the ADA is able to provide resources and support to local families, medical professionals, local schools and more. From advocacy to research and everything in between, the ADA is here to support every person living with diabetes.

The CNY Tour de Cure is a premier cycling event, and the largest diabetes fundraiser in the area. The funds raised help support our local mission work and also helps children living with diabetes attend a safe overnight summer camp that is staffed by medical professionals. Join the Tour de Cure and JOIN THE MOVEMENT to STOP Diabetes! With 1000+ riders and 5 routes ranging in distance from 10 miles to 100 miles there is a ride or volunteer opportunity for everyone! How far will you ride to help STOP diabetes!? Sign up today at www.diabetes.org/cnytour

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed (315) 593-6531 or cory@fultonspeedway.com. For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com. Like the speedway Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway

Sources: Dave Medler/Fulton Speedway PR