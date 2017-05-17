This coming weekend’s “River Town Showdown,” featuring heart-pounding USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car and National Midget action on the Illinois/Missouri border, can be seen LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/.

On Friday, May 19, May the Showdown begins at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois with the first USAC National Sprint/Midget doubleheader held at the same track on the same night since 2010.

Watch as Tanner Thorson looks to make USAC history as he aims to join Rich Vogler as one of two drivers in series history to win six in a row at the same track. Vogler won six straight at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track between 1983 and 1986. Thorson has won the last five at Tri-City, including a complete sweep of the “Gold Crown Midget Nationals” in 2015 and 2016.



Meanwhile, Friday marks the first trip by the USAC National Sprint Cars to Tri-City since Josh Wise’s victory in 2006.

One night later, on Saturday, May 20, the Sprint Cars make their debut at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. The high-banked quarter-mile bullring has been a highly-anticipated venue for competitors and fans since the schedule was released.

A day after each event, you can experience flag-to-flag coverage of both races on-demand at http://www.loudpedal.tv/.

Sources: Richie Murray/USAC PR