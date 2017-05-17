Enter To Win Ultimate Outlaw Fan Vehicle

Leading Powersports Manufacturer, Tony Stewart Racing Partnering to Give Away Customized Donny Schatz Arctic Cat HDX 700

INDIANAPOLIS (May 17, 2017) – It’s been a historic start to the partnership between Arctic Cat, Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) and Donny Schatz. And this week, the group is adding to the excitement of the 90-plus-event World of Outlaws (WoO) Craftsman Sprint Car Series campaign by launching a promotion to give away a customized, one-of-a-kind Donny Schatz-themed Arctic Cat HDX 700.

Arctic Cat, a world leader in designing, engineering and manufacturing all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and recreational off-highway vehicles, is looking to engage with one of the most passionate fan bases in all of motorsports in conjunction with TSR.

For the next six months, the mission for Schatz and his TSR team will be to continue embracing Arctic Cat’s shared passion to reach greatness without limits. Fans seeking the ultimate limitless ride are encouraged to enter the promotion online at www.arcticcat.com/donnyschatzhdx between May 17 and Oct. 1 for the chance to win the customized all-terrain vehicle by random draw.

“It’s been an incredible ride to start 2017 and we’re excited to announce another unique component to our partnership with TSR and Donny Schatz,” said Greg Williamson, chief marketing officer, Arctic Cat. “We want to give one lucky fan the keys to a brand new HDX 700, one of the most versatile vehicles on the market. This promotion offers fans of Sprint car racing the opportunity to win a vehicle that has tremendous capability. This giveaway is just another way we are engaging the loyal fans of the Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions, TSR, and Donny Schatz.”

Arctic Cat has customized one of its HDX 700 models with graphics to emulate the TSR No. 15 Arctic Cat Sprint car that Schatz has parked in victory lane 12 times already this season. And the eight-time and reigning WoO champion has just a little bit of envy for whomever ultimately gets the keys to this one-of-a-kind unit.

“I’ve been an Arctic Cat guy for as along as I can remember,” Schatz said. “Whether it is pushing the limits of a sled or doing work on my family’s property, a Cat has gotten the job done. It’s been a blast carrying the Arctic Cat brand this year and we’re excited about this promotion. The HDX 700 is a beautiful machine that can be used for work and play – although, the play part sounds better to me. When (car owner and motorsports icon) Tony (Stewart) and I signed the dashboard, we were both lobbying the marketing folks to just give the vehicle to one of us and come up with another promotion. But that didn’t work out, so someone is going to win an incredibly fun unit, that’s for sure.”

Entries will be taken through the online portal between May 15 and Oct. 1. The grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to the Outlaws’ season-ending World Finals in Charlotte, including participation in a prerace ceremony. The winners will receive tickets to the World Finals and receive the keys to their Donny Schatz-themed HDX from the eight-time champion during pre-event ceremonies.

Sources: Bill Klingbeil/True Speed Communication