This Sunday, May 21, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park is hosting its second NASCAR race of the season: the Limited Sportsman Long Distance & Military Night, presented by Pepsi. The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series and Mr. Rooter ProTruck Series will battle it out on the 5/8-mile oval to determine who will walk away with the winner’s spoils, which include a handsome purse, complimented by contingencies, a cube of Pepsi, and some handsome hardware.

Less than 10% of the American adult population serves in the military. The contributions of the few, though make a great impact for many. Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park recognizes the sacrifices of men and women in uniform this Sunday by offering free general admission to active duty and retired members of the armed forces. During pre-race ceremonies, Thompson will also be honoring the men and women who serve in all branches of the military. Pepsi has supported these efforts, by naming Samantha Thompson, who is preparing to begin Navy boot camp, as the event’s honorary starter. A Reason to Ride, which is a philanthropic organization supporting veterans, will also be set up on the grandstands to raise awareness for their event. Please also visit areasontoride.org to learn more.

As far as on-track action goes, there will be six divisions in competition, including the four NASCAR Whelen All-American Series classes, the Mr. Rooter ProTruck Series and the Lite Modifieds. Ryan Preece, lead Keith Rocco and Rowan Pennink into the 30-lap Sunoco Modified feature. Icebreaker 2017 Champion, Ray Parent, sits one point behind Ryan Morgan, in the Late Model standings. Jesse Gleason, who won the Limited Sportsman race at Icebreaker 2017, is being chased by four-time Champion, Scott Sundeen, and newcomer, Chris Meyer in that division. 2015 Mini Stock Champion, Dave Trudeau, is back in championship form as he is tied with Eric Bourgeois for the top-points-position in the Mini Stock ranks. Frank Dumicich, Jr. leads all Mr. Rooter ProTruck Series contenders, as the winner of the Series’ last event here during Icebreaker 2017.

All this exciting race is offered for only $12 General Admission. Active Military and Veterans are being honored with complementary general admission, but can upgrade to a pit pass for only $18. Kids, 12 and under, are free in both the pits and the grandstands. Pit gates will open at 10a. On track activity begins at 12:15p and racing commences at 1:30p. For more information, please visit thompsonspeedway.com.

Sources: Jeffrey Price/Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park PR