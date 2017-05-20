FREMONT, Ohio – Just before the gates were going to swing open the skies opened up forcing Fremont Speedway to cancel racing for Saturday, May 20.

“We got too much rain in a short period of time. We tried to wait it out and unfortunately with the rain we received yesterday combined with the rain today was just too much,” said Rich Farmer, Fremont Speedway Promoter.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, May 27 for the second installment of the North verses South battle pitting the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics against the Ohio Sprint Car Series. The feature winner will take home $5,000 on Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating Night. The first race in the co-sanctioned North verses South battle at Atomic Speedway was won by Brandon Wimmer with the OSCS. The FAST competitors hope to even the score.



The Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints, Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks and the McCullough Industries 602 Late Models will also be in action.

Sources: Brian Liskai/Fremont Speedway PR