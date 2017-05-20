Stafford Springs CT– Woburn, MA, driver Anthony Nocella, like the ten other drivers that finished on the lead lap, weathered the storm of 11-caution flags and a long run to score the season opening win Friday night, May 19, in Valenti Modified Racing Series action at Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, CT.

The victory was Nocella’s first at Stafford and his 7th VMRS career win.

Nocella started in the 8th position in a 25-car field. Early race leader Dave Etheridge led the first 11-laps before Keith Rocco, the fastest car in pre-race practice, took the lead. Rowan Pennink and Woody Pitkat would also be front-runners in the 80-lap main event.

It took 1-hour 18 minutes to complete the first race of the year. Three front running drivers were victims of fuel shortage. Rocco, Pennink, and Richard Savary were all sidelined for engines that quit while running at or near the front.

The Nocella Paving race team purchased a brand new Race Works Chassis for the new season and the end result had Nocella pleased post race.

“Can’t thank Eddie Flemke (car builder) enough. Completely different than the other one. First race out with it so we really didn’t have a clue. We were horrible in practice and then it was awesome the whole race,” said Nocella.

Woody Pitkat, of Sturbridge, MA, ran a strong race and finished runner-up.

Mike Willis. Jr of Grantham, NH, had a solid run and was credited with third.

Charlie Pasteryak and Ronnie Williams finished fourth and fifth.

Also finishing on the lead lap were, Les Hinckley III, Colbey Fournier, Rob Richardi Jr, Matthew Mead, Jonny Kay, and Jeffrey Gallup.

Heat race winners were Dave Etheridge, Pennink, and Keith Rocco.

Next Event:

Saturday May 27,2017

2:00 PM

Lee USA Speedway

Lee, NH

Heat Races $500 to win

50-Lap Feature $3,000 to win

Race Summary:

Stafford Motor Speedway

Stafford Springs, CT

Race # 1

May 19,2017

Entrants: 27

Richardi (Motor-Practice)

Talman, (Crash – Heat 3

Distance: 80-Laps

Time: 1:18:29.

Margin of Victory: 0.445

Best Speed: 95.648 (K Rocco)

Best Lap Time: 18.819 (K.Rocco)

Lead Changes: 5

Lap Leaders: Etheridge (1-11) K.Rocco (12-39) Pennink (40-50) K Rocco (51)

Pitkat (52-74) Nocella (75-80)

Cautions: Laps- 21,30,34,47,50,52,63,71,71,74,74

Unofficial Order of Finish: (1) Nocella (2) Pitkat (3) Willis Jr (4) Pasteryak

(5) Williams (6) Hinckley III (7) Fournier (8) Richardi (9) Mead (10) Kay

(11) Gallup (12) Seidell (13) Pennink (14) Savary (15) Lashua, (16) Flannery (17) Gernhard (18) K Rocco (19) J Rocco (20) James (21) Medeiros Jr (22) Rameau

(23) Etheridge (24) Kopec (25) Sherman)

Sources: John Spence, Sr./VMRS PR