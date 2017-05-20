Seekonk, Mass. (May 19, 2017): Officials from the Tri-Track Open Modified Series (TTOMS) have announced that Star Speedway in Epping, NH, will be the site of the series event already on the schedule for Wednesday, August 23. This will mark the second date in 2017 for Star Speedway.

“We are grateful to the Webber Family for hosting a second race this year,” said Wayne Darling, managing partner of TTOMS. “Star Speedway has always been a great race track for the modifieds. It’s a racer’s track which means the fans get a great show.”

The event was originally slated for the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.

“This series has always been about the owners and the drivers,” added Darling. “We committed to a four-race schedule and we plan to deliver that to those who support us.”

Series Management had hoped that new ownership would surface for the Speedbowl and the ambiguity about the 2017 season resolved.

Series officials are close to securing a venue for the fourth and final date on the original 2017 schedule.

Regardless of the venue, fans will be treated to exceptional races from the Tri-Track Open Modified Series throughout the 2017 season. Nearly 50 drivers pre-registered to compete in the four-race schedule with eligibility for the lucrative point fund and bonus plan.

The star-studded roster includes the likes of NASCAR Modified Tour champions Ryan Preece, Ted Christopher and Ron Silk, other former Modified champions Matt Hirschman, Jon McKennedy, Rowan Pennink, and Chris Pasteryak. Perennial favorites who have pre-registered also include Justin Bonsignore, Woody Pitkat, Eric Goodale, Todd Annarummo, Tommy Barrett, Anthony Nocella, Richard Savary and Andy Jankowiak.

To learn more about the Tri-Track Modified Series, visit tritrackmods.com.

Sources: Dale Wolbrink/TTOMS PR