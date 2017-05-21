HOLLAND, NY… (May 20, 2017) — Kirk Totten from Barker, NY led all 30 laps to pick up the win in the first feature of the season for the Getzoni Nationwide Insurance Agency NASCAR Pro Modifieds as McKinley Mall presented the 58th season opener at the historic highbanks of Holland International Speedway Saturday night. Tim Welshans from West Falls, NY won the main event for the Bank of Holland Chargers. Bob Palmer from Buffalo, NY won the feature event for the Advance Auto Parts Hornets. Dave Wollaber fromLockport, NY won the feature event for the NYPA TQ Midgets. Bryce Norton from Walworth, NY won the INEX Legends feature event. Darren Lehnardt from West Seneca won the inaugural event for the Talking Phone Book Super Sixes. Marty Hughes from Holland won the M&M U Pull-It Figure 8 car main.

Kirk Totten and Tommy Catalano led the field of Pro Modifieds to the green flag for their 30 lap season lid-lifter with Totten jumping into the early lead, just as his teammate Dean Kroll hit the back stretch wall off the initial green flag. Totten would jump ahead of Catalano when they received the green flag with Patrick Emerling and George Skora giving chase early. Emerling would get around Catalano for second on lap four and would set his sights on Totten. Totten would answer all challenges from Emerling to pick up the win. Catalano, Skora and Eldon King III completed the top five.

Josh Hathaway and Tim Welshans brought the Bank of Holland Chargers to the green flag for their main event with Welshans showing the way. With Welshans up front, he held off multiple challenges from Hathaway as well as his brother Nik Welshans for most of the main event. Tim Welshans would drive away from the field to pick up the win. Nik Welshans finished in second followed by Hathaway, Dave Vona and Zach Myers.

Bob Palmer and Bob Bogner had the “Bob and Bob Show” on the front row for the Advance Auto Parts Hornets feature event with Palmer showing the way. With Palmer up front, he held off all the challenges from Bogner and from Dice Racing teammate Ben Russo to pick up the emotional win. In victory lane, Palmer said “Dad was riding with me. We had a good car and it was hooked up” Palmer added.

Tony Petrea and Erik Musto shared the front row for the NYPA TQ Midgets to the green flag for their first race of the season with fifth place starter Bobby Holmes taking over the lead before the end of lap one. With Holmes up front, defending track champion Dave Wollaber moved into second place and began chasing down race leader Holmes. Wollaber would take over the lead from Holmes on lap eight and would never look back to score the win. “Bobby and I have raced each other for 15 years” Wollaber commented in victory lane. A total of seven cautions slowed the pace in the 20 lap feature.

Bryce Norton took off from his outside pole position to take the lead away from Kevin Bertelone on lap three and never looked back to pick up the win for the INEX Legends. Mick Peterson would finish in second followed by Anthony Riforgiato, Josh Marchese and Brad Salatino.

Darren Lenhardt scored the feature win in the first race for the Talking Phone Book Super Sixes. Lenhardt held off Kenny Hejna and Scott Chaplin for the win. Marty Hughes returned to victory lane after leading all 10 laps in the main event for the M&M U Pull-It Figure 8’s.

Kick off your long Memorial Day weekend with us as the Eastern Hills Mall presents a full NASCAR Whelen All-American Series program of Pro Modifieds, Chargers, Hornets, NYPA TQ Midgets, INEX Legends, Super Sixes and Rookie 4’s. It is also Military Family Appreciation Night featuring a Huge Fireworks Display plus the first Hometown Heroes promotion of the season for residents and drivers living in Arcade, Delevan, East Concord, Holland, Sardinia, and Springville. Free camping is allowed all weekend long. Pit gates will open at4:15pm in the pits, grandstand gates open at 5:45pm with qualifying heats starting at 6:00pm sharp with NASCAR feature racing getting underway at 7:05pm.

RACE RESULTS – McKinley Mall Presents 58th Season Opener

Getzoni Nationwide Insurance Agency NASCAR Pro Modifieds: KIRK TOTTEN (started 2nd), Patrick Emerling (3), Tommy Catalano (1), George Skora III (4), Eldon King III (5), Amy Catalano (8), Neal Dietz Jr (6), Timmy Catalano (7), Dean Kroll (9)

Qualifying Winners: Tommy Catalano, Kirk Totten

Bank of Holland Chargers: Tim Welshans (started 2nd), Nik Welshans (4), Josh Hathaway (1), Dave Vona (7), Zach Myers (5), Jim Loffredo (6), Ted Welshans (9), Rich Carnes (8), Jim Mallaber (3), Scott Gleed (10)

Qualifying Winners: Josh Hathaway, Tim Welshans

Advance Auto Parts Hornets: BOB PALMER (started 2nd), Ben Russo (6), Bob Bogner (1), Kenny Hejna (4), Jeff Szafraniec (3), Louis Carbone (8), Marty Hughes (5), Adam Killingbeck (10), Dale Lombardo (11), Mandie Orr (9), Tyler Pastorious (7) and Travis Murphy (DNS)

Qualifying Winners: Bob Palmer, Bob Bogner

NYPA TQ Midgets: DAVE WOLLABER (started 6th), Bobby Holmes (5), Kyle Hutchinson (12), AJ Hessler (8), Erik Musto (2), Charlie DiRosa (3), Vinnie Christiano Jr (7), Andy Nye (4), Chad Haywood (9), Tony Petrea (1), Sean McNamara (15), Chuck Kowalske (16), Jim Musto (17), Tommy Catalano (10), Kevin Wilson (14), Pat Smith (13), Greg Richardson (11), Jamie Pew (DNS)

Qualifying Winners: Bobby Holmes, Dave Wollaber

INEX Legends: BRYCE NORTON (started 2nd), Mick Peterson (4), Anthony Riforgiato (3), Josh Marchese (8), Brad Salatino (6), Kevin Bertelone (1), Lars McElravy (9), Terry Lindstrom (10), Michael Riforgiato (7), John Lindstrom (5)

Qualifying Winners:

Talking Phone Book Super Sixes: DARREN LENHARDT (started 2nd), Kenny Hejna (1), Scott Chaplin (3)

Qualifying Winner: Kenny Hejna

M&M U Pull-It Figure 8’s: MARTY HUGHES (started 2nd), Tyler Pastorious (3), Bob Palmer (4), Louis Carbone (1)

