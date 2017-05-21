INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, May 21, 2017) – Verizon IndyCar Series driver Sebastien Bourdais underwent successful surgery Saturday night for pelvic injuries he sustained while attempting to qualify for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race.

The Dale Coyne Racing driver sustained multiple fractures to his pelvis and a fracture to his right hip in the incident Saturday.

“Surgery went well,” INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows said. “I’ve met with Sebastien this morning and he was doing even better than I expected.”

Additional updates on Bourdais’ condition will be released when available.

Sources: Curt Cavin/Verizon IndyCar Series PR