« San Tan Valley Sands Chevrolet USAC Southwest Sprint Results
Tulare USAC West Coast Sprint Race Results »

Medical Update on Driver Sebastien Bourdais

Published by
mod134
May 21, 2017 in Indianapolis and Verizon IndyCar Series. Closed

INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, May 21, 2017) – Verizon IndyCar Series driver Sebastien Bourdais underwent successful surgery Saturday night for pelvic injuries he sustained while attempting to qualify for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race.

The Dale Coyne Racing driver sustained multiple fractures to his pelvis and a fracture to his right hip in the incident Saturday.

“Surgery went well,” INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows said. “I’ve met with Sebastien this morning and he was doing even better than I expected.”

Additional updates on Bourdais’ condition will be released when available.  

Sources: Curt Cavin/Verizon IndyCar Series PR



racecarbanner









YankeeRacer.com

Promote Your Page Too
May 2017
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives