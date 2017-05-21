The battle for the lead gained momentum as Stewart closed on Stutts and on lap 10 moved to the outside lane to setup a pass. A lap later, Stewart appeared to have enough steam in the outside lane to take the lead, but Stutts led by 0.002 seconds at the line, just as the first caution of the race waved when Haudenschild spun to a stop at the top of turn three.

On the restart, Stewart made the race-winning move when he dove to the bottom of the track and slid in front of Stutts to drive off turn two with the lead.

“I didn’t get a break on the initial start of the Feature and I told myself that if TJ took the bottom, I actually thought the top was going to be better,” Stewart said. “It just worked out really well for us. Man, clean air makes everything and makes a big difference.”

Stewart ran the rest of the race in clean air as the top pairing never had the chance to wade into lapped traffic. The second caution of the race waved at lap 15 when Brent Marks and Brian Montieth made contact and tangled together at the top of turn two, ending the night for both drivers.

Stewart kept the field at bay when the green waved and again on a lap 21 restart. Meanwhile, Pittman darted from eighth to fourth on the latter restart before jumping into second on the final restart with seven laps to go. He earned his second runner-up finish of the week, finishing 2.044 seconds behind Stewart’s Larson Marks Racing No.2.

“I had such a good car on restarts that every time we went green, my car had the right attitude,” Pittman said following the race. “Everybody seemed to be a little rolled up down there on the start in turns three and four and I could get by a couple guys every time.”

Stewart cruised over the final five laps on his way to the victory, which he celebrated in Victory Lane with his fiancée Jenn, daughter Nixon and the Larson Marks Racing crew.

“It means a lot to me,” Stewart said. “I know that the rivalry here is out of this world, which I appreciate. I love the enthusiasm and the Pennsylvania fans.”

The track was an interesting mix of tacky and dry slick throughout the night, conditions that were unusual for Williams Grove, Pittman said.

“I’ve seen this place about every which way that’s an option, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen it quite like it was tonight ,” Pittman explained. “It was definitely different. I’ve never seen a wet strip a car length and a half off the bottom stay that long throughout the night. It was the dominant way around.”

During Pittman’s charge forward, Shaffer worked past Stutts to maintain the third spot and earn a third-place finish, equaling the best results of PA Posse drivers Danny Dietrich and Freddie Rahmer earlier in the week.

“Last night we missed it there at the beginning and it killed us,” Shaffer said, “but tonight we did the right things and put ourselves in position (to contend) and we’re on the front straightaway.”

Lance Dewease of Fayetteville, PA and Outlaw driver Logan Schuchart completed the top-five following a spirited battle for fourth in the closing laps.

Jason Johnson set quick time to start the night with a lap of 16.402 seconds, less than three-tenths of a second off the track record of 16.140 set by Brian Paulus on April 26, 2002. He was the 25th of 37 drivers to take time. Johnson followed with a heat race win. Dewease, Schuchart and Jason Sides were the other heat winners, while Marks won the Last Chance Showdown.