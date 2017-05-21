INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, May 21, 2017) – The following is a statement from Dale Coyne Racing driver Sebastien Bourdais, who sustained multiple pelvic fractures and a fractured right hip in an incident during qualifying Saturday for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race. Bourdais underwent surgery Saturday night and is recovering at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

“I want to thank everybody for the support and the messages, quite a few drivers have already dropped by. It’s going to take time, but I’m feeling pretty good since the surgery. I’ll be back at some point. Just don’t know when yet!”

Sources: Curt Cavin/Verizon IndyCar Series PR