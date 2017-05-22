Gullo Two-for-Two in Race of Champions Super Stock Action

Chemung, N.Y. – (May 20, 2017) – Tim Gullo of Elmira, N.Y., ran to his second consecutive victory in Race of Champions Super Stock competition this past Saturday when he captured the running of the 3rd annual “Gary Marshall Memorial 40” at the Chemung Speedrome.

Gullo, who also won his qualifying race, started second in the feature, cleared pole sitter Bobby Shosek and ran to the victory.

“This race means a lot to our family,” smiled Gullo from victory lane. “Gary was my cousin, so this is a big night for all of us. The car was really good during the race. We work awful hard at this and I can’t thank all of my guys and my family enough. I am very lucky to be able to have the support that I do. Tonight is a great night and we are going to enjoy it.”

Gullo had to hold off the advances of Frank Chapman who finished second with Charlie Sharpsteen finishing third.

Gary Noe and Nick Robinson rounded out the top-five.

Noe won the second qualifying race.

Several special awards were presented as part of the “Gary Marshall Memorial 40”. Nick Robinson earned the hard charger award. Zack Willis received the hard luck award and Joel Gleason was presented the best appearing award.

All drivers that earned points Saturday night are now eligible for the “Cool Performance in the Hottest Races of the Season” Award from TDH Refrigeration, which rewards drivers for competing in three events, beginning with this past Saturday at Chemung and including the U.S. Open at Lancaster National Speedway and the Race of Champions weekend events at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania in September.

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The 67th annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2017 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

For more information, contact Race of Champions Media at media@rocmodifiedseries.com

Follow us on Twitter; Instagram and Facebook; @RoCModSeries or visit our website: www.rocmodifiedseries.com.

Feature Finish

Gary Marshall Memorial 40

Chemung Speedrome, Chemung, NY.

Pos Name

1 Tim Gullo

2 Frank Chapman

3 Charlie Sharpsteen

4 Gary Noe

5 Nick Robinson

6 Bobby Shosek

7 Terry Potrzebowski

8 Jim Lamoreaux

9 Dana Novoa

10 Jason Duke

11 Ed Kelley

12 Rob Misczek

13 Vern Hedderick

14 Joel Gleason

15 JP Harbst

16 Zack Willis

17 John Lane

18 Josh Hunter



Qualifying Race 1

Pos Name

1 Tim Gullo

2 Charlie Sharpsteen

3 Frank Chapman

4 Nick Robinson

5 Joel Gleason

6 Zack Willis

7 Ed Kelley

8 Rob Misczek

9 John Lowe



Qualifying Race 2

Pos Name

1 Gary Noe

2 Dana Novoa

3 Bobby Shosek

4 Terry Potrzebowski

5 Jim Lamoreaux

6 Jason Duke

7 Vern Hedderick

8 John Lane

9 Josh Hunter

Gary Marshall Memorial 40 Special Awards; Hard Charger; Nick Robinson – Hard Luck; Zack Willis – Best Appearing; Joel Gleason

Sources: ROC PR

Race of Champions file photos