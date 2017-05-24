DODGE CITY, Kan. (May 24, 2017) – It’s little more than three weeks away.

The biggest 305-ci Sprint Car race to ever take place in the state of Kansas is set to unfold atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval on June 16-17.

The inaugural edition of the Lewis Automotive DCRP Sprint Car Nationals features two full nights of competition at the state-of-the-art facility that will culminate with the June 17 championship feature that offers up an unprecedented $3,000 winner’s share for the DCRP Sprint Car ranks.



While top Sprint Car drivers from throughout the region will flood the gun-slinging southwest Kansas town, the IMCA Modifieds will be in action on both nights with the IMCA Stock Cars joining in on the fun as well during the Saturday, June 17, finale.

There are just two more opportunities for Sprint Car teams to get dialed in for the Lewis Automotive DCRP Sprint Car Nationals including this Sunday’s Military Appreciation night and then the June 3 event that also features the Inaugural Stock Car Spectacular.

Standard Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car rules will be in effect for the Lewis Automotive DCRP Sprint Car Nationals, with the following items to be noted:

—Right rear tire may be either the Hoosier Racesaver or Hoosier 105×16.0-15 Medium or 105×18.0-15 Hard. Any tire is allowed on the other three corners.

—Top wing (maximum 5×5) must be totally flat to run a wicker bill up to two inches. No wicker bills permitted on dished wings. Sideboards on the top wing must be 90 degrees square to center foil. The leading edge of the nose wing can be no further forward than 20 inches of the leading edge of the front axle.

—Cockpit adjustable weight jacks, shocks or wings will not be permitted. Titanium brakes are okay.

In last year’s pre-cursor to the inaugural Lewis Automotive DCRP Sprint Car Nationals, Liberal, KS, native and current Lincoln, NE, resident prevailed over a field of 39 entries to take the $2,000 winner’s share in DCRP Sprint Car action at the Boothill Showdown. It’s a count that is expected to climb with more money on the line this year.

Thus far in Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car action, Arcadia, Oklahoma’s Ty Williams is two-for-two after a last-corner pass of defending track champion Taylor Velasquez in the season opener and then wiring the field in the most recent event on May 6.

With his pair of victories, Williams holds a 14-point advantage over Velasquez with Koby Walters, Brian Herbert and Ray Seemann also among the early top five.

Tickets to the Lewis Automotive DCRP Sprint Car Nationals are just $15 for adults on Friday, Jun 16, and then $20 for adults on Saturday, June 17. Children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

The 2017 season at Dodge City Raceway Park consists of 14 total nights of racing action, culminating with the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series for the “Boot Hill Showdown” on October 27-18. The complete 2017 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.

Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/Dodge City Racveway Park PR