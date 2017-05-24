The first of three nights of racing for USAC’s “The Week of Indy” has been postponed due to steady rainfall in Western Indiana. Wednesday’s 47th Annual “Tony Hulman Classic” was set to bring in 30+ USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars. The event will be rescheduled.

Two dates are being considered and officials are checking to confirm which one will be best. The new date will likely be released at the Hoosier Hundred on Thursday.

The “Week of Indy” will now get underway on Thursday, May 25 with the Hoosier Hundred featuring the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series presented by TRAXXAS at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, which has a much improved forecast.

With the postponement of the “Hulman Classic,” fans, teams, and drivers will start making the trek an hour east for Thursday’s Hoosier Hundred at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, IN. The event will feature the 63rd edition of the famed race. The event is rich in tradition and this year’s field is expected to be in upwards of 40 cars for the 100-lap event.

The weather forecast for Thursday has shown great improvement with any chances for rain ending in the early morning hours. The track at the Indiana State Fairgrounds holds up well with wet weather as proved last year when a two-hour downpour came through at noon on raceday.

USAC Silver Crown hot laps will be first on track at 5:00 with their qualifying session around 6:15. The Mid-American Stock Car Series will run their feature shortly after 7:00 and the USAC Silver Crown Series Hoosier Hundred will take the green around 8:00 PM.

Also still on schedule for this week is the “Carb Night Classic” on Friday, May 26th at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana. On track will be the USAC Silver Crown Series for a 100-lap event. A solid field of cars is expected. Silver Crown hot laps begin at 4:00 and qualifying is set for 5:30. The Mid-American Stock car feature is slated for 6:30 and the Carb Night Classic for the Champ Cars will go green at 8:00 PM.

Fans who have purchased a “Week of Indy” Superticket will be able to use it on the remaining two events this week, as well as the Tony Hulman Classic makeup date. If you have any additional questions, call 217-764-3200.

For more information on the “Week of Indy” events, visit www.trackenterprises.com.

Sources: Richie Murray/USAC PR