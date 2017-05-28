« Tom Sears Jr. Uses Late Race Pass for Fulton Speedway Modified Victory
ASCS Gulf South at Lone Star Speedway Rained Out

KILGORE, Texas (May 28, 2017) Officials with the Lone Star Speedway in Kilgore, Texas have called off tonight’s races with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region on account of rain and a forecast calling for more throughout the day and night. The event will not be made up.

The Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region returns to competition on June 2 at the Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco and Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige on June 3.
Sources: ASCS PR



