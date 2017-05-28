KILGORE, Texas (May 28, 2017) Officials with the Lone Star Speedway in Kilgore, Texas have called off tonight’s races with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region on account of rain and a forecast calling for more throughout the day and night. The event will not be made up.

The Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region returns to competition on June 2 at the Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco and Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige on June 3.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 dates across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

Sources: ASCS PR