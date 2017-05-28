Ross Wins IMRA Midget Race at Spoon River

Canton, IL……..Gedd Ross of Macomb, Ill. won Saturday night’s “Autism Awareness Night” 20-lap USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget race at Spoon River Speedway. Ross grabbed the lead on lap 13 and led the rest of the way to beat Tyson Hart, Mitchell Davis, Dillon Morley and Chase McDermand. Adam Taylor led the first 12 laps.

USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS: May 27, 2017 – Canton, Illinois – Spoon River Speedway – “Autism Awareness Night”

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 2. Jeremy Hull (#24 Hull), 3. Dave Baugh (#7B Baugh), 4. Johnny Murdock (#0 Zero), 5. Gedd Ross (#51R Johnson), 6. Jim Picardi (#15s Morgan). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Chase McDermand (#40 McDermand), 2. Broc Hunnell (#F5 Hunnell), 3. Dillon Morley (#69x Morley), 4. Mitchell Davis (#7x Mahan), 5. Shane Morgan (#15m Morgan), 6. Ryan Mangold (#47 Mangold). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Tyson Hart (#69 Trone), 2. Andy Baugh (#37 Raymond), 3. Kurt Mueller (#83 Mueller), 4. Jake Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger), 5. Beau Burnett (#1 Burnett), 6. 6. Tyler Roth (#2 Roth). NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Gedd Ross, 2. Tyson Hart, 3. Mitchell Davis, 4. Dillon Morley, 5. Chase McDermand, 6. Adam Taylor, 7. Andy Baugh, 8. Jeremy Hull, 9. Shane Morgan, 10. Broc Hunnell, 11. Jake Sollenberger, 12. Dave Baugh. 13, Tyler Roth, 14. Kurt Mueller, 15. Jim Picardi, 16. Beau Burnett, 17. Ryan Mangold. NT

—————————— ——

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-12 Taylor, Laps 13-20 Ross.

NEW USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Taylor-263, 2-Morley-257, 3-Hart-253, 4-Davis-239, 5-McDermand-231, 6-Hull-224, 7-Ross-215, 8-Hunnell-199, 9-Sollenberger-195, 10-A.Baugh-179.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET RACE: May 28 – Burlington, Iowa – 34 Raceway

Sources: USAC PR