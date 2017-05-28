« Mike Douglas Jr Goes Home To Win His First VMRS Race
Mike Douglas Jr. Cruises to VMRS Victory »

Canton USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Results

Published by
mod134
May 28, 2017 in 34 Raceway, Spoon River Speedway and USAC Speed2 IMRA Midgets. Closed

Ross Wins IMRA Midget Race at Spoon River

Canton, IL……..Gedd Ross of Macomb, Ill. won Saturday night’s “Autism Awareness Night” 20-lap USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget race at Spoon River Speedway. Ross grabbed the lead on lap 13 and led the rest of the way to beat Tyson Hart, Mitchell Davis, Dillon Morley and Chase McDermand. Adam Taylor led the first 12 laps.

USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS: May 27, 2017 – Canton, Illinois – Spoon River Speedway – “Autism Awareness Night”

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 2. Jeremy Hull (#24 Hull), 3. Dave Baugh (#7B Baugh), 4. Johnny Murdock (#0 Zero), 5. Gedd Ross (#51R Johnson), 6. Jim Picardi (#15s Morgan). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Chase McDermand (#40 McDermand), 2. Broc Hunnell (#F5 Hunnell), 3. Dillon Morley (#69x Morley), 4. Mitchell Davis (#7x Mahan), 5. Shane Morgan (#15m Morgan), 6. Ryan Mangold (#47 Mangold). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Tyson Hart (#69 Trone), 2. Andy Baugh (#37 Raymond), 3. Kurt Mueller (#83 Mueller), 4. Jake Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger), 5. Beau Burnett (#1 Burnett), 6. 6. Tyler Roth (#2 Roth). NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Gedd Ross, 2. Tyson Hart, 3. Mitchell Davis, 4. Dillon Morley, 5. Chase McDermand, 6. Adam Taylor, 7. Andy Baugh, 8. Jeremy Hull, 9. Shane Morgan, 10. Broc Hunnell, 11. Jake Sollenberger, 12. Dave Baugh. 13, Tyler Roth, 14. Kurt Mueller, 15. Jim Picardi, 16. Beau Burnett, 17. Ryan Mangold. NT

————————————
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-12 Taylor, Laps 13-20 Ross.

NEW USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Taylor-263, 2-Morley-257, 3-Hart-253, 4-Davis-239, 5-McDermand-231, 6-Hull-224, 7-Ross-215, 8-Hunnell-199, 9-Sollenberger-195, 10-A.Baugh-179.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET RACE: May 28 – Burlington, Iowa – 34 Raceway

Sources: USAC PR



racecarbanner









YankeeRacer.com

Promote Your Page Too
May 2017
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives