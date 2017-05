Johnson Grabs “Salute to Indy” Part II at Peoria

Peoria, AZ……..R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Ariz. scored a spectacular victory in Sunday’s “Salute to Indy” Part II USAC Sands Chevrolet Southwest Sprint race at Canyon Speedway Park. He grabbed the lea for the second time from Saturday winner Charles Davis Jr. on lap 28 and led the final three laps to beat Jake Swanson, Tye Mihocko, Michael Curtis and Chris Bonneau as Davis took sixth.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: May 28, 2017 – Peoria, Arizona – Canyon Speedway Park – “Salute to Indy”

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Matt Lundy (#2 Yeley), 2. Charles Davis Jr. (#50 Massey), 3. Brent Yarnal (#29B Yarnal), 4. Dillon Tanner (#92 Tanner), 5. Matt Rossi (#02 Rossi), 6. Asa Kesterson (#18 Kesterson), 7. Bruce St. James (#7K St. James). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Andy Reinbold (#19 Reinbold/Underwood), 2. R.J. Johnson (#51 Martin), 3. Chris Bonneau (#78 Bonneau), 4. Shon Deskins (#20 Deskins), 5. Mike Martin (#98 Lundy), 6. Dalton Gabbard (#77 Gabbard), 7. Cody Batten (#71B Holloway). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Nick Aiuto (#27 Aiuto), 2. Tye Mihocko (#5 Mihocko), 3. Jake Swanson (#34 Grau), 4. Michael Curtis (#11C Turner/Wheeler), 5. Dustin Cormany (#4 Price), 6. Cody Sickles (#14 Simington).

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. R.J. Johnson, 2. Jake Swanson, 3. Tye Mihocko, 4. Michael Curtis, 5. Chris Bonneau, 6. Charles Davis Jr., 7. Matt Lundy, 8. Dustin Cormany, 9. Shon Deskins, 10. Asa Kesterson, 11. Brent Yarnal, 12. Cody Sickes, 13. Cody Batten, 14. Dalton Gabbard, 15. Nick Aiuto, 16. Dillon Tanner, 17. Bruce St. James, 18. Andy Reinbold, 19. Mike Martin, 20. Matt Rossi. NT

**Rossi flipped during the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Mihocko, Laps 4-12 Johnson, Laps 13-27 Davis, Laps 28-30 Johnson.

HARD CHARGER: Dustin Cormany (15th to 8th)

BEAVER STRIPES PASSING MASTER: Charles Davis Jr.

NEW SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Johnson-700, 2-Davis-669, 3-Deskins-592, 4-Aiuto-449, 5-Reinbold-441, 6-Martin-440, 7-Stevie Sussex-430, 8-Lundy-422, 9-Bonneau-396, 10-Curtis-384.

NEXT SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACE: June 10 – San Tan Valley, AZ – Arizona Speedway

Sources: USAC PR