USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 2, 2017 – Greenwood, Nebraska – I-80 Speedway – Malvern Bank “I-80 Dirt Classic”

PROSOURCE QUALIFYING: 1. Stevie Sussex, 17GP, Dutcher-16.808; 2. Justin Grant, 11, McGhee-16.838; 3. Brady Bacon, 63, Dooling/Hayward-16.966; 4. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-17.003; 5. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-17.023; 6. Chad Boespflug, 69, Dynamics-17.085; 7. Tyler Courtney, 23c, TOPP-17.120; 8. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-17.190; 9. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 44, Pace-17.198; 10. Kyle Robbins, 17R, Robbins-17.215; 11. Dave Darland, 71p, Phillips/Curb-Agajanian-17. 292; 12. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-17.335; 13. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-17.533; 14. Shane Cottle, 57, Hazen-17.695; 15. Corey Smith, 66s, CS-17.807; 16. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-17.926; 17. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-17.931; 18. Wyatt Burks, 11w, Rumsey-18.028; 19. Bruce St. James, 7K, St. James-18.203; 20. Ryan Kitchen, 21, Kitchen-18.520; 21. Rob Caho, Jr., 78, Caho-18.753; 22. Eric Schulz, 4x, Schulz-19.006; 23. Warren Johnson, 42, Johnson-19.046; 24. Rob Sharits, 14s, Davis-20.045; 25. Alex Schriever, 0, Davis-20.442; 26. Terry Richards, 18, Richards-NT; 27. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-NT (Time of 19.675 disallowed).

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Courtney, 2. Leary, 3. Chapple, 4. Stockon, 5. Sussex, 6. Robbins, 7. St. James, 8. Schulz, 9. Schriever. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Windom, 2. Darland, 3. Hodges, 4. Roa, 5. Grant, 6. Cottle, 7. Kitchen, 8. Richards, 9. Johnson. 2:24.07

CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Ballou, 2. Bacon, 3. Boespflug, 4. Thomas, 5. Smith, 6. Burks, 7. Sharits, 8. Bell. 2:30.16

INDY RACE PARTS SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Cottle, 2. Robbins, 3. St. James, 4. Richards, 5. Burks, 6. Kitchen, 7. Johnson, 8. Schulz, 9. Bell, 10. Schriever, 11. Sharits. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tyler Courtney, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Justin Grant, 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Brody Roa, 6. Brady Bacon, 7. Stevie Sussex, 8. Dave Darland, 9. C.J. Leary, 10. Shane Cottle, 11. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 12. Chad Boespflug, 13. Isaac Chapple, 14. Josh Hodges, 15. Wyatt Burks, 16. Terry Richards, 17. Bruce St. James, 18. Kyle Robbins, 19. Corey Smith, 20. Warren Johnson, 21. Chase Stockon, 22. Ryan Kitchen. NT

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-19 Windom, Laps 20-30 Courtney.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Robert Ballou (12th to 4th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FEATURE FINISHER: Isaac Chapple

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Grant-667, 2-Windom-585, 3-Boespflug-574, 4-Stockon-528, 5-Courtney-477, 6-Leary-384, 7-Thomas-378, 8-Darland-373, 9-Cottle-339, 10-Jarett Andretti-338.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 3 – Knoxville, Iowa – Knoxville Raceway – “Iowa Corn District 5 & Iowa Corn District 9 Night”

USAC LINKS

Visit USAC’s official website at www.USACracing.com

Follow USAC on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacnation

Like USAC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usacracing

Be sure to like the USAC page on Instagram at www.instagram.com/usacnation

Subscribe to www.loudpedal.tv to view replays of this year’s races as well as historical USAC action from the past.

Sources: Richie Murray/USAC PR