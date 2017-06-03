Due to forecasted heavy rain showers and traveling teams expected from great distances, Sunday’s Big Block/Small Block Challenge at Weedsport Speedway presented by Big Dog Country 103.5 FM has been postponed until Sunday, June 18.

“Several teams are looking to attend tomorrow from outside the region,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “Brett Hearn and several teams from Canada were looking to make the trip, and we want to be fair to everyone in respect to the forecast. We want our first race of the season to be memorable for everyone and we hope that mother nature will finally be on our side on June 18.”

The previously scheduled open practice for June 18 will be canceled. However, non-wing Sprint Car teams that wish to attend on June 18 will be given hot laps through the night in order to prepare for the June 25 ESS/URC Wingless Shootout.

The June 18 racing schedule will follow the previously posted schedule for June 4 with the pit area opening at 3 p.m., grandstand gates opening at 4 p.m., and opening ceremonies at 6 p.m.

Sources: WeedsportSpeedway.com