Barre, Vt. – Lincoln’s Garry Bashaw was out front in the Allen Lumber Street Stock feature when the rains arrived at Barre’s Thunder Road on Sunday, June 4, giving him his second career victory at the Harvest Equipment event and forcing the postponement of the remainder of the program.

Bashaw had darted out from the pole in a back-up car after a hard wreck on opening day, and was leading the event when rookie Kasey Collins spun to bring out the caution with 15 of the scheduled 25 laps complete. The skies opened up as the field was getting ready to go green, and with more rain on the radar, the decision was made to call the event. As more than half the distance was completed, Bashaw was declared the winner.

Williamstown’s Tommy “Thunder” Smith finished second, with Waitsfield’s Kevin Streeter third. Will Hennequin, Jamie Davis, Dean Switzer Jr., Peyton Lanphear, Alan Maynard, Brandon Lanphear, and Cooper Bouchard completed the top-10.

The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers had completed qualifying for the first leg of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown before the rain, while the Late Model field was set for their 50-lap main event. One feature will be made up on Thursday, June 15 as part of Casella Resource Solutions Night, while the other will be held on Thursday, June 22 prior to the regularly scheduled North Country Federal Credit Union program.

Thunder Road returns to action next Sunday, June 11 for the Community Bank 150. The event, which was postponed from its original April 30 date, sees the return of the American-Canadian Tour to Thunder Road. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Allen Lumber Street Stocks will be in action as will. Post time is 1:00 pm, with admission set at $25 for adults and free for kids age 12 and under.

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963,media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

Sources: Michael Stridsberg/Thunder Road Speedbowl PR