Whitesville, KY……..Nolan Allison posted the fastest qualifying time, but rain forced cancellation of Sunday night’s USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget feature at Kentucky Motor Speedway.

USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET RACE RESULTS: June 4, 2017 – Whitesviile, Kentucky – Kentucky Motor Speedway

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Nolan Allison, 16, Allison-15.610; 2. Jagger Parker, 20, Parker-15.653; 3. Nick McFarland, 27, McFarland-15.809; 4. George Kurtz, 4, Kurtz-15.822; 5. Jessica Bean, 5, Radical-15.827; 6. Sam Hatfield, 8, Hatfield-15.843; 7. Jake Trainor, 8T, Trainor-15.903; 8. Neal Allison, 15, Allison-15.976; 9. Ben McFarland, 25, McFarland-16.119; 10. Eric Lewis, 28, Lewis-16.237; 11. Grayson Pate, 99, Radical-16.314.

FEATURE: (35 laps) RAINED OUT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: N/A

NEW USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET POINTS: 1-Bean-504, 2-Kurtz-500, 3-Nolan Allison-458, 4-Parker-379, 5-Trainor-327, 6-Neal Allison-286, 7-Hatfield-263, 8-Chris Lamb-235, 9-Lewis-223, 10-Nick McFarland-195.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET RACE: June 17 – Spotsville, VA – Dominion Raceway

Sources: USAC PR