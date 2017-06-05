Partnership Renews as 30th Annual International Roadcheck Period Runs June 6-8

INDIANAPOLIS (June 5, 2017) – National Transportation Consultants, Inc. (NTCI), a leader in transportation safety consulting, announced today the continuation of its partnership with Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) as the team’s official Department of Transportation (DOT) consulting firm. As part of the associate partnership, TSR will utilize NTCI’s services to maintain and continue to build on the team’s commitment to safe transportation as it travels the United States and Canada to compete at more than 70 different racetracks.

“Our partnership with Tony Stewart Racing is in its ninth year and we couldn’t be more pleased to continue the relationship,” said Ryan Billet, President of NTCI. “TSR’s commitment to establishing and maintaining a DOT safety and compliance program shows a strong commitment to safe driving. DOT regulations are ever-changing and, with the implementation of ELDs (electronic logging devices) confirmed for December of this year, NTCI looks forward to helping TSR and teams in other forms of short-track racing adapt to these new federal regulations. TSR’s proactive approach to DOT safety and compliance enables the team to continue to be a leader at every level in the motorsports industry.”

The announcement comes just as the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) is ready to begin this year’s 72-hour International Roadcheck program, scheduled to run Tuesday through Thursday. CVSA inspectors will be stationed at more than 2,500 locations across North America. The annual three-day roadside commercial vehicle safety crackdown brings out inspectors in force who this year will place special focus on cargo securement safety as a reminder of the importance of highway safety.

The International Roadcheck operation is the largest commercial-vehicle-targeted enforcement program in the world with an average of 17 trucks or buses being inspected every minute from Canada to Mexico during the 72-hour period. Each year, approximately 10,000 CVSA-certified local, state, provincial and federal inspectors at 2,500 locations across North America perform the truck and bus inspections. To learn more about International Roadcheck, please visit http://cvsa.org/programs/ international-roadcheck/.

For the 2017 racing season, the WoO Sprint Car Series entry of Donny Schatz, and the Winged Sprint car entry of Tony Stewart, carry the NTCI logo. TSR’s DOT program has expanded in recent years along with the team’s growth, and the importance of safe transportation has become a top priority.

“NTCI offers a great program that helps Tony Stewart Racing keep our teams up to date on DOT safety and new compliance regulations,” TSR team owner Tony Stewart said. “It’s a perfect fit for TSR as NTCI is also based in Indiana. We’re very proud to continue our partnership with NTCI again this season, and we’re looking forward to continuing to hold our transportation program to the highest level of safety compliance.”

Noblesville, Indiana-based NTCI is no stranger to the sport of auto racing as the company continues to build its reputation as one of the most reputable DOT safety consulting firms in the country. In addition to having worked with TSR as a consultant on the team’s DOT program since 2008, NTCI has provided workshop and seminar opportunities within the motorsports industry through trade shows and racing events. NTCI has also worked with teams in the NHRA, IndyCar, Dirt Late Model, World Karting Association and Kart Racers of America series.

About National Transportation Consultants, Inc.

Based in Noblesville, Ind., National Transportation Consultants, Inc., (NTCI) makes it easier for fleets to operate safely and in compliance with applicable DOT regulations. NTCI designs and manages safety programs for an extended list of clients, ranging from single owner-operators to large publicly traded companies, that keep their fleets safe and in compliance, without sacrificing the efficiency or profitability of their operations. NTCI’s professional staff brings significant enforcement experience with federal and state authorities to help fleets that want to do the right things for the right reasons and is a proud member of the National Safety Council and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. For more information, visit www.ntconsult.com.

About Tony Stewart Racing

Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) is the title-winning World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series team owned by three-time NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Tony Stewart. TSR fields an entry for eight-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz. Based in Brownsburg, Indiana, TSR operates out of a 25,000-square-foot facility. For more information, visit TSR online at www.TonyStewartRacing.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ TonyStewartRacing, on Instagram at @tonystewart_rcg and on Twitter at @TonyStewart_Rcg.

Sources: Bill Klingbeil/True Speed Communication